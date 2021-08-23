New division, big challenges lie ahead for Sabers

Last fall, Legacy and nine other AAA football teams were minding their own business when they woke up one morning and found themselves in a super league.
The new AA division is made up 10 former AAA teams, six from western North Dakota and three from the Red River Valley.
So Legacy, which just missed the AAA playoffs last season with a 4-3 record, may well have its hands full trying to finish above .500 again this season.
"It will be WDA football, times two. ... This is the schedule we're dealt, this is the schedule we'll play, and this is the schedule we'll deal with," is how Legacy head coach Chris Clements assessed the task looming before his team.
In its eight 11-AA division games, Legacy will tangle with Western Dakota Association rivals Bismarck, Century, Mandan, Minot and Williston and Eastern Dakota Conference teams Fargo Davies, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne. That's a schedule that incorporates six of last year's AAA playoff teams who had a combined 44-23 record.
"There are very, very few teams that this benefits," Clements observed.
The Sabers open the season Friday against Century at the Bowl. The Patriots, undefeated state champions, have won 22 straight games while claiming four of the last six state AAA titles. In the preseason media poll, released Monday, Legacy is ranked fifth. Century is No. 1.
Legacy acquitted itself well before falling 37-29 to Century in last year's season opener.
Still, Clements is well aware that the Patriots represent a a high hurdle.
"Until somebody knocks off Century they're the top dog. ... I don't see that changing. ... Century will still be Century and Bismarck will still be Bismarck," he noted.
The loss of four all-state players and one all-region athlete notwithstanding, the cupboard is not bare at Legacy. Although 17 members of the 2020 team graduated, the Saber coaching staff had 130 players through which to sort in search of replacements. Thirty-five of them are seniors.
"This is the largest senior class we've had," Clements noted. "We have a number of kids who played football earlier in their careers and came back as seniors. We have kids who haven't played football since middle school but are good athletes in other sports. We really like this group right now. They're good kids and they work hard."
Legacy will build around a framework of four returning regulars on offense and five on defense. All are seniors.
On offense, linemen Kiefer Glenn and Cole Treiber, tight end Aliyas Lenoir and wide receiver Brett LaCombe return. Neither Lenoir nor LaCombe was credited with a catch last fall.
Clements said there are some big holes to fill on offense.
"Look at our offensive production last year. ... There were a lot of touches there, a lot of good (graduated) athletes. Last year was the most productive offensive year we've had," he observed.
Glenn returns to the defense as an end. He'll be joined on the defense by returning veterans Landon LeBeau at nose guard, Joey Buzalsky at cornerback and Draken Stugelmeyer and Weston Snyder at linebacker. All are seniors. Stugelmeyer earned all-region honors last season at linebacker.
Stugelmeyer, Snyder and junior Carl Henry are all vying for playing time at running back, but none of them were significant offensive contributors last season. Snyder had six carries, Stugelmeyer three and Henry two for a grand total of 55 yards.
"All three of those guys are still in the (running back) picture, and some other guys, too," Clements noted.
Clements said either senior Bryson Kelsch or junior Logan Miller will get the nod at quarterback. Neither Kelsch nor Miller threw a varsity pass or ran the ball last year.
"They're pretty similar quarterbacks," Clements said. "Both of them are athletic. ... It comes down to some intangible things."
Regardless of who's on the field, there's one aspect of high school football that never changes.
"We always want to be able to run the football," Clements said.
Clements said the North Dakota High School Activities Association's football restructuring plan wiped out the two nonconference games the AAA teams customarily played at the front end of their schedules. That left coaches with just one scrimmage with which to evaluate players in action before divisional games begin.
"We're not playing nonconference games at the start, and that's where we see what we have and who can play," Clements said.
"It's the hand we're dealt. Everybody is in the same situation," he added.
Clements said there's no way to avoid using some of his best players on both sides of the ball. That said, he doesn't expect to leave anyone on the field for 48 minutes.
"We'll have our fair share of (two-way players). ... Obviously we want to put the best 11 people on the field. We'll be rotating a lot of bodies. ... We always roll a lot of people in on defense, anyway," he said.
The Saber special teams may have taken the biggest hit of all at graduation time. Legacy is in the process of locating a new kicker and a new punter.
"I like the kids we have there," Clements said.
With the schedule that realignment brought about, Clements said it's tough to tell whether the Sabers can match last year's team and finish above the break-even point.
"That's a very, very tough question to answer. All I'll say is we'll try to get our kids ready to do the best job they can," he responded. "If the kids do the best they can, the record will take care of itself.
"I know how hard our juniors and seniors have worked and how they worked in the offseason. Because of that, I like this group."