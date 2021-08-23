New division, big challenges lie ahead for Sabers

"We always want to be able to run the football," Clements said.

Clements said the North Dakota High School Activities Association's football restructuring plan wiped out the two nonconference games the AAA teams customarily played at the front end of their schedules. That left coaches with just one scrimmage with which to evaluate players in action before divisional games begin.

"We're not playing nonconference games at the start, and that's where we see what we have and who can play," Clements said.

"It's the hand we're dealt. Everybody is in the same situation," he added.

Clements said there's no way to avoid using some of his best players on both sides of the ball. That said, he doesn't expect to leave anyone on the field for 48 minutes.

"We'll have our fair share of (two-way players). ... Obviously we want to put the best 11 people on the field. We'll be rotating a lot of bodies. ... We always roll a lot of people in on defense, anyway," he said.

The Saber special teams may have taken the biggest hit of all at graduation time. Legacy is in the process of locating a new kicker and a new punter.

"I like the kids we have there," Clements said.