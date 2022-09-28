New defense paying dividends for Miners

The Beulah Miners switched up their defense this fall, but it hasn’t changed the results.

The Miners are once again contending for a Class B 11-man Region 4 title and a repeat trip to the playoffs.

Moving to a three-man defensive front in order to better match up with the spread offenses they see a lot of has paid dividends.

“We feel like we’re playing good defensively,” Miners coach Jim Dooley said. “It wasn’t a big change. We made our auxiliary front our base. We’re kind of a dinosaur still using three backs in our backfield.

“We wanted to get another guy who’s good in space on the field. We worked on it in the summer and liked it. The first couple of games, we shuffled some things around. I think our guys are more comfortable now.”

The results on the field have been positive. The Miners (5-1, 4-0 Region 4) took a few weeks to iron out some kinks, but Beulah comes into Friday night’s showdown with Shiloh Christian on a four-game winning streak, having posted back-to-back shutouts.

“The first couple of games, we were trying to understand what we’re doing,” Dooley said. “Early on, we had some assignment mistakes but we got it figured out. We’re doing a better job on that, in the secondary especially.”

The Miners opened with a 36-24 win at Turtle Mountain, then dropped a 30-19 decision to No. 3-ranked Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison in their home opener. A 22-14 win over Hazen in the Coal Bowl started a four-game winning streak.

After allowing 68 points in the first three games, Beulah has surrendered just eight in the past three games.

Armani Smith, a two-way, four-year starter and an all-state selection last year, anchors the defensive front along with Tarren Larson, a three-year starter and an all-region pick as a junior.

Augustus Strommen and Riley Moulten have also played key roles on the defense.

Trace Beauchamp, Mason Mellmer and Ronan Klindworth have been solid in the secondary.

The Miners have had to replace some big-play offensive players, but are still averaging 29.5 points per game.

“We’re maybe not as explosive,” Dooley said. “We’ve had some big-play guys in the past. We’re more grind it out now. We have some tough runners up front. We were concerned about depth, but it’s developed.”

Mellmer leads the Miners’ ground game with over 800 yards rushing. Beauchamp has taken over the quarterback spot and has thrown for eight TDs and only two interceptions in addition to being a threat to carry the ball.

“We’re throwing the ball pretty well. We don’t throw a lot but we’ve been effective,” Dooley said. “We’ve been more careful with the ball.”

When the Miners do throw the ball, they’ve spread the receptions out to several receivers.

“We have a lot of guys with some catches, but no one with big numbers,” Dooley said.

Tight end Simon Buchfinck has three catches on the season – but all three have been touchdown catches.

Starting this week, the Miners will close the regular season with three straight playoff-type contests. Beulah travels to Shiloh Christian on Friday, then closes the regular season at home against No. 2-ranked Dickinson Trinity and on the road at Bowman County.

“It’s one week at a time,” Dooley said. “It’s Shiloh right now.”

The Miners will need to contend with Shiloh’s explosive offense – the Skyhawks (5-1, 2-1 Region 4) are averaging 34.8 points per game.

“It’s going to be a battle of philosophies. Those games are kind of fun. You’ve got the team from 1920 and the team from 2020,” Dooley said. “They’re going to play fast. We have to play keep away a bit, keep their offense off the field a bit.

“They run like 90 plays a game. We need to keep those numbers down, possess the ball, change the field position or get some scores and don’t let them on the field without us doing some damage ourselves.”

Vikings, Loboes still No. 1

Kindred and LaMoure-Litchville-Marion remain No. 1 in this week’s Class B football polls.

The unbeaten Vikings and Loboes are the unanimous picks in the balloting by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Kindred (6-0) is coming off a 42-7 win over previously unbeaten Oakes, which dropped from No. 5 in last week’s poll. The Tornadoes (5-1) are among three teams receiving votes in the poll, along with Hillsboro-Central Valley (5-1) and Shiloh Christian (5-1).

The top four spots were unchanged, with Kindred followed by unbeatens Dickinson Trinity, Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and Bottineau. Thompson (6-0) moved into the poll this week at No. 5.

LLM (6-0) saw its season shutout streak end but the Loboes picked up a 30-26 road win over No. 4 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (5-1) last week.

The top five was unchanged in the nine-man poll, with LaMoure-Litchville-Marion followed by New Salem-Almont, Cavalier, MPCG and North Prairie.

South Border (5-1) and Divide County (6-0) received votes.

LLM takes on Hankinson (4-2) on Friday, while Kindred travels to Central Cass (5-1) next.

Region 4 playoff chase

No. 2-ranked Dickinson Trinity (6-0, 4-0 region) and Beulah (5-1, 4-0 region) remain unbeaten in Region 4 11-man. Both teams face tough tests on Friday.

The Titans host Hazen (4-3, 2-1 region) while the Miners are at Miller Field on Friday night to face Shiloh Christian (5-1, 2-1 region).

Bowman County (3-3, 2-1 region) travels to Heart River (0-5. 0-4 region).

Trinity closes the regular season with road games at Beulah and Southern McLean. Beulah hosts Dickinson Trinity next week and closes at Bowman County.

Shiloh finishes at Southern McLean and at home against Killdeer. Hazen closes the regular season with home games against Bowman County and Heart River. Bowman County is at Hazen before finishing at home against Beulah.

Region 5 nine-man

No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont (6-0, 3-0 region) hosts Kidder County (2-4, 2-1 region) on Friday. South Border (5-1, 2-1 region) travels to Central McLean (3-3, 2-2 region).