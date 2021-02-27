NDSU's 39-game winning streak ends with lopsided loss at Southern Illinois

North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday.
Southern Illinois outgained the Bison 443-268 en route to a 38-14 blowout win at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale.
It was the first loss for the three-time defending FCS champion Bison since Nov. 4, 2017 against South Dakota State.
“I was part of a streak that ended in 2014 and unfortunately I’m a part of one now,” said NDSU head coach Matt Entz. “There will be another day, another game. We need to find a way to get better.”
NDSU’s only touchdowns came on a Hail Mary on the final play of the first half, and on its last possession of the game with the Salukis leading 38-7.
“We didn’t show up and play very well,” Entz said. “The only team that ever beats us is the one in our locker room first. That’s something we pride ourselves on. I thought we had prepared well enough, apparently I was mistaken.”
Junior safety Michael Tutsie, who had a team-high six tackles for the Bison, agreed.
“I feel like it was all on our shoulders in my eyes,” Tutsie said. “Obviously they played great. They played harder than us and outexecuted us.
“They played better and they wanted it more. It’s a team loss. Everyone played a part in it.”
The Bison looked as though they were going to be blanked in the first half before Jake Lippe hauled in a deflection on a jump-ball throw from quarterback Zeb Noland. Lippe was able to haul it in as time expired. Jake Reinholz made the PAT to make it 17-7 at halftime.
“It was a sweet play, but the only thing I care about is winning and I’m pretty sure the rest of the guys would say the same thing,” Lippe said. “We’re everybody’s Super Bowl. We came out slow. We have to start the game better.
“We have to get over this and move on.”
Southern Illinois, coming off a decisive 44-21 loss in Grand Forks to North Dakota last Saturday, ran for 170 yards, while limiting the Bison to 109 yards on 21 carries. Of NDSU's 109 rushing yards, 63 came on a run by Jalen Bussey late in the fourth quarter.
Romeir Elliott carried 18 times for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Salukis. Javon Williams Jr. added 12 carries for 41 yards and a score.
Through the air, Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker completed 17 of 23 attempts for 254 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir in the fourth quarter.
The Salukis dominated on third down. Southern Illinois converted 11 of 16 third-down attempts. NDSU was just four-for-10.
“They did a great job. We couldn’t get them off the field and we couldn’t get our offense back on the field,” Entz said.
Noland scored on 5-yard run with 2 minutes left in the game.
“Southern Illinois is an outstanding football team. We warned our players all week long that this is a cornered football team that was going to come out hard and play as physical as possible,” Entz said.
NDSU (2-1) has to regroup for a second straight road game Saturday, March 6 at Missouri State.
“A lot of guys think you can’t lose because you play at NDSU and wear the green and gold, but we proved that wrong today,” Entz said. “This is going to be a great learning experience for us.”
