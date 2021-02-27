NDSU's 39-game winning streak ends with lopsided loss at Southern Illinois

The Bison looked as though they were going to be blanked in the first half before Jake Lippe hauled in a deflection on a jump-ball throw from quarterback Zeb Noland. Lippe was able to haul it in as time expired. Jake Reinholz made the PAT to make it 17-7 at halftime.

“It was a sweet play, but the only thing I care about is winning and I’m pretty sure the rest of the guys would say the same thing,” Lippe said. “We’re everybody’s Super Bowl. We came out slow. We have to start the game better.

“We have to get over this and move on.”

Southern Illinois, coming off a decisive 44-21 loss in Grand Forks to North Dakota last Saturday, ran for 170 yards, while limiting the Bison to 109 yards on 21 carries. Of NDSU's 109 rushing yards, 63 came on a run by Jalen Bussey late in the fourth quarter.

Romeir Elliott carried 18 times for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Salukis. Javon Williams Jr. added 12 carries for 41 yards and a score.

Through the air, Southern Illinois quarterback Nic Baker completed 17 of 23 attempts for 254 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir in the fourth quarter.

The Salukis dominated on third down. Southern Illinois converted 11 of 16 third-down attempts. NDSU was just four-for-10.