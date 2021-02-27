NDSU's 39-game winning streak ends with lopsided loss at Southern Illinois

North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak ended with a 38-13 loss at Southern Illinois on Saturday in Carbondale, Illinois.
It's the first loss for NDSU since Nov. 2, 2017 against South Dakota State.
The Salukis, who lost 44-21 to UND last Saturday, outgained the Bison 443 to 268 in yards.
NDSU's two touchdowns came on a hail mary on the final play of the first half, and on their last drive when they were trailing 38-7.
Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14
First quarter
SIU: Nico Gualdoni 39 yard field goal, :40.
Second quarter
SIU: Romeir Elliott 3 run (Gualdoni kick), 7:24.
SIU: Javon Williams 1 run (Gualdoni kick), :55.
NDSU: Jake Lippe 37 pass from Zeb Noland (Jake Reinholz kick), :00.
Third quarter
No scoring.
Fourth quarter
SIU: Landon Lenoir 7 pass from Nic Baker (Gualdoni), 13:41.
SIU: Williams 3 run (Gualdoni kick), 11:42.
SIU: Elliott 20 run (Gualdoni kick), 3:07.
NDSU: Zeb Noland 5 run (Jake Reinholz kick), 2:16.
Individual statistics
Passing: NDSU – Noland 13-24 159 yards 1 TD, 1 INT. SIU – Baker 17-23 254 yards 1 TD; Williams 1-2 19 yard.
Rushing: NDSU – Jalen Bussey 3-72, Kobe Johnson 9-27, Dominic Gonnella 3-13, Cam Miller 2-2, Noland 4-6. SIU – Elliott 18-91, Williams 12-41, Justin Strong 9-35, Avante Cox 3-10, Baker 6-6.
Receiving: NDSU – Lippe 3-53, Christian Watson 2-28, Johnson 2-27, Noah Gindorff 1-15, Josh Babicz 1-13, Cole Jacob 1-13, RaJa Nelson 1-8, Hunter Brozio 1-2, Bussey 1-0. SIU – Cox 7-138, Lenoir 4-35, Branson Combs 3-42, Strong 2-27, Izaiah Hartrup.
Records: Southern Illinois 2-1 overall, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference; NDSU 2-1, 1-1.
