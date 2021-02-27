 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NDSU's 39-game winning streak ends with lopsided loss at Southern Illinois

NDSU's 39-game winning streak ends with lopsided loss at Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
ndsu

North Dakota State's 39-game winning streak ended with a 38-13 loss at Southern Illinois on Saturday in Carbondale, Illinois.

It's the first loss for NDSU since Nov. 2, 2017 against South Dakota State.

The Salukis, who lost 44-21 to UND last Saturday, outgained the Bison 443 to 268 in yards.

NDSU's two touchdowns came on a hail mary on the final play of the first half, and on their last drive when they were trailing 38-7.

More to come on this story later today.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Southern Illinois 38, North Dakota State 14

First quarter

SIU: Nico Gualdoni 39 yard field goal, :40.

Second quarter

SIU: Romeir Elliott 3 run (Gualdoni kick), 7:24.

SIU: Javon Williams 1 run (Gualdoni kick), :55.

NDSU: Jake Lippe 37 pass from Zeb Noland (Jake Reinholz kick), :00.

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

SIU: Landon Lenoir 7 pass from Nic Baker (Gualdoni), 13:41.

SIU: Williams 3 run (Gualdoni kick), 11:42.

SIU: Elliott 20 run (Gualdoni kick), 3:07.

NDSU: Zeb Noland 5 run (Jake Reinholz kick), 2:16.

Individual statistics

Passing: NDSU – Noland 13-24 159 yards 1 TD, 1 INT. SIU – Baker 17-23 254 yards 1 TD; Williams 1-2 19 yard.

Rushing: NDSU – Jalen Bussey 3-72, Kobe Johnson 9-27, Dominic Gonnella 3-13, Cam Miller 2-2, Noland 4-6. SIU – Elliott 18-91, Williams 12-41, Justin Strong 9-35, Avante Cox 3-10, Baker 6-6.

Receiving: NDSU – Lippe 3-53, Christian Watson 2-28, Johnson 2-27, Noah Gindorff 1-15, Josh Babicz 1-13, Cole Jacob 1-13, RaJa Nelson 1-8, Hunter Brozio 1-2, Bussey 1-0. SIU – Cox 7-138, Lenoir 4-35, Branson Combs 3-42, Strong 2-27, Izaiah Hartrup.

Records: Southern Illinois 2-1 overall, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference; NDSU 2-1, 1-1.

0
0
0
1
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News