NDSU routs Valpo

Big plays led to another big non-conference victory for North Dakota State.

The Bison rolled to a 64-0 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday at the Fargodome, winning their second straight at home to open the season.

By the time the Bison offense took the field for the first time, special teams had already spotted North Dakota State an 8-0 lead.

After the Beacons went three and out on their opening possession, Jayden Price scored on a 45-yard punt return to get NDSU on the scoreboard. Cam Miller ran in a two-point conversion.

From there, the Bison used explosive plays to grab a commanding 43-0 halftime advantage.

Braylon Henderson scored on a 28-yard run and Hunter Luepke scored from 20 yards out in the first quarter to make it 22-0.

In the second quarter, three long TDs added to the margin.

Quincy Patterson connected with Christian Watson on a 65-yard TD pass. Jalen Bussey added a 52-yard TD run and Patterson ran one in from 52 yards out with 24 seconds left before the half.