NDSU routs Valpo

Big plays led to another big non-conference victory for North Dakota State.
The Bison rolled to a 64-0 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday at the Fargodome, winning their second straight at home to open the season.
By the time the Bison offense took the field for the first time, special teams had already spotted North Dakota State an 8-0 lead.
After the Beacons went three and out on their opening possession, Jayden Price scored on a 45-yard punt return to get NDSU on the scoreboard. Cam Miller ran in a two-point conversion.
From there, the Bison used explosive plays to grab a commanding 43-0 halftime advantage.
Braylon Henderson scored on a 28-yard run and Hunter Luepke scored from 20 yards out in the first quarter to make it 22-0.
In the second quarter, three long TDs added to the margin.
Quincy Patterson connected with Christian Watson on a 65-yard TD pass. Jalen Bussey added a 52-yard TD run and Patterson ran one in from 52 yards out with 24 seconds left before the half.
Patterson ran for 94 yards on four carries to lead the Bison ground attack and completed 4 of 5 passes for 102 yards. Bussey rushed for 82 yards on five carries and Williams finished with 72 yards on eight carries. Eleven different players gained rushing yardage for NDSU.
The Bison piled up 458 yards on the ground on 43 attempts. NDSU picked up 22 first downs, 18 on the ground, and 125 through the air for 583 yards of total offense.
The Beacons, meanwhile, were limited to 185 yards total offense – 112 through the air and 73 on the ground.
In the second half, TaMerik Williams added a touchdown run, Cam Miller hit Bussey on a 23-yard scoring strike and Cole Payton added a fourth-quarter TD run.
North Dakota State (2-0) wraps up non-conference play on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Towson. The Tigers opened with a 31-0 win over Morgan State before opening Colonial Athletic Association play with a 26-14 loss against New Hampshire on Saturday.
After the Towson game, the Bison open Missouri Valley Football Conference play against North Dakota on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.