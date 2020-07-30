NDSU QB Lance on Manning Award Watch list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is one of 30 quarterbacks named to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award.

Lance, a redshirt sophomore from Marshall, Minn., was named the top player and quarterback last season at the FCS level. Lance led the Bison to the first 16-0 season in college football since 1894 and their eighth national championship in the last nine seasons.

Lance was off the charts statistically in his first season, highlighted by a school-record 3,886 yards of total offense. He also set the NCAA all-divisions’ record for most attempts (287) without an interception. Lance had 28 touchdown passes and added 14 more on the ground.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Lance is considered a top NFL draft prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay along with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. All three have projected Lance as a high first-round pick in next year’s draft.