NDSU opening athletic facilities Monday; Augie denied by Summit League

North Dakota State will open up its athletic facilities to football players on Monday.

The university also announced Thursday the women’s volleyball and soccer team’s will be permitted back on June 8. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin working out on campus on June 15.

The school said the weight room, sports medicine suite, and Meyers Academic Center within the Sanford Health Athletic Complex all will reopen. Daily wellness checks will be performed by sports medicine staff upon arrival. Other athletic facilities, including outdoor facilities, will not open yet.

Said Bison football coach Matt Entz: “Our number one priority throughout this spring has been the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, and that will remain the top priority.

“I appreciate our staff and administration for the work they have put in over the past several weeks to carefully develop a comprehensive plan for student-athletes to safely return to our facilities.”

NDSU is coming off a 16-0 season and its eighth FCS championship in the last nine years.