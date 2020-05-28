NDSU opening athletic facilities Monday; Augie denied by Summit League

North Dakota State will open up its athletic facilities to football players on Monday.
The university also announced Thursday the women’s volleyball and soccer team’s will be permitted back on June 8. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin working out on campus on June 15.
The school said the weight room, sports medicine suite, and Meyers Academic Center within the Sanford Health Athletic Complex all will reopen. Daily wellness checks will be performed by sports medicine staff upon arrival. Other athletic facilities, including outdoor facilities, will not open yet.
Said Bison football coach Matt Entz: “Our number one priority throughout this spring has been the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, and that will remain the top priority.
“I appreciate our staff and administration for the work they have put in over the past several weeks to carefully develop a comprehensive plan for student-athletes to safely return to our facilities.”
NDSU is coming off a 16-0 season and its eighth FCS championship in the last nine years.
“Many of our players have found creative ways to stay active from remote locations, but they also miss being with teammates and having more structure and ability for complete workouts,” Entz said. “Having access to our own weight room will provide some of those opportunities, and I know our strength and conditioning staff is eager to get started.”
SUMMIT DENIES AUGIE
The Summit League, home to NDSU and UND for most sports, has denied Augustana’s application to join the conference.
Augustana, which announced its intentions to move to NCAA Division I in December 2018, will remain in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for now. The NSIC is an NCAA Division II conference, which includes, among others, the University of Mary.
Augustana is located in Sioux Falls, S.D., also home of Summit League headquarters.
The Summit League has already approved membership for St. Thomas (Minn.), which is attempting to jump from D-III to D-I. St. Thomas, located in St. Paul, was kicked out of the MIAC but it still in limbo as the NCAA decides if it will allow the move. Typically, universities are allowed to move up one level at a time.
Along with NDSU and UND, the Summit League includes South Dakota State, South Dakota, Nebraska-Omaha, Denver, Western Illinois, Oral Roberts and Missouri-Kansas City.
