NDSU male athlete tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Dakota State University athlete as tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

The player, a male athlete, is being quarantined for 14 days or until he has a negative test result. The identity of the player was not released due to student privacy laws.

NDSU football players returned for voluntary workouts on June 1. The Bison women’s volleyball and soccer teams were permitted to begin workouts on June 8. The men’s and women’s basketball teams reported for voluntary work outs on Monday.

Bison football players have been working out at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) in Fargo in groups of 10. Each player undergoes a daily wellness screening, including temperature checks.

Positive coronavirus test have popped up across the country as football teams have returned to campus for workouts. Over the weekend, the University of Houston football program canceled the remainder of its summer workouts after six players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Earlier in June, Alabama had five players test positive. Mississippi State had four positive tests, Auburn three and Clemson two.