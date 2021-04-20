NDSU hoping to find groove in FCS playoffs

It's been a while since North Dakota State went into the FCS playoffs on a loss.

Unseeded in the 16-team playoffs, which start Saturday, the Bison were beaten 27-17 by South Dakota State at the Fargodome on Saturday in their regular season finale. The last time NDSU went into the postseason after a defeat was the 2010 season. That year, they made a run to the quarterfinals before losing to Eastern Washington, which by happenstance, is the opponent for the Bison on Saturday.

"We know we have a home playoff game and that we didn't play very well in our last game," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "It's no different if you're the 1 seed or the 16 seed this time of year, it's one and done. If you don't play well, you're going home."

For the first time in a while, the three-time defending champions are not viewed as the team to beat.

"(Being) unseeded, it makes the chip on our shoulder even bigger," offensive lineman Cordell Volson said. "It motivates guys because that's not the way it's been in the past. We're all excited and grateful for another opportunity."

Last week against the Jackrabbits, the Bison allowed more than 300 yards rushing, while managing only 2.6 yards per carry on the ground.