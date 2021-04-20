NDSU hoping to find groove in FCS playoffs

It's been a while since North Dakota State went into the FCS playoffs on a loss.
Unseeded in the 16-team playoffs, which start Saturday, the Bison were beaten 27-17 by South Dakota State at the Fargodome on Saturday in their regular season finale. The last time NDSU went into the postseason after a defeat was the 2010 season. That year, they made a run to the quarterfinals before losing to Eastern Washington, which by happenstance, is the opponent for the Bison on Saturday.
"We know we have a home playoff game and that we didn't play very well in our last game," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "It's no different if you're the 1 seed or the 16 seed this time of year, it's one and done. If you don't play well, you're going home."
For the first time in a while, the three-time defending champions are not viewed as the team to beat.
"(Being) unseeded, it makes the chip on our shoulder even bigger," offensive lineman Cordell Volson said. "It motivates guys because that's not the way it's been in the past. We're all excited and grateful for another opportunity."
Last week against the Jackrabbits, the Bison allowed more than 300 yards rushing, while managing only 2.6 yards per carry on the ground.
"We have to come in every day and do the work because when you don't, this is what happens," Volson said.
Freshman quarterback Cam Miller, who played all but the first series of the game against SDSU, thinks the loss could serve as motivation.
"We got a lot of guys that don't like losing," he said. "I think that could really help."
For Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game, which will be broadcast on ESPN3 through ESPN.com and the ESPN app, scoring points will not only help, but likely will be crucial.
Eastern Washington (5-1) averages 40.7 points per game, while piling up nearly 560 yards of offense each time out. Senior quarterback Eric Barriere is among the leading candidates for the top FCS awards.
"He's probably as confident as a young man as they've had playing quarterback and they've had some good ones the last five or six seasons," Entz said of Barriere.
Attempting to beat the Eagles at their own game is likely not the best tack for the Bison, who average 24.8 points and 339 yards per game.
"Eastern Washington is an extremely talented football team. They score a ton of points and rack up yards at an unbelievable pace," Entz said. "We probably need to help ourselves by staying on the field and shortening the game a little bit."
Who starts at quarterback for the Bison likely will not be known until they take the field.
"We haven't made that decision yet," Entz said. "We'll make sure you know about 2:34 (Saturday)."
Zeb Noland has started all seven games during the spring season for the Bison. Miller said their approach won't change.
"I think it could be a good thing that we don't know who the starter is now so we both can do our thing this week and battle it out," he said.
Volson hopes Saturday's setback serves as fuel for the fire.
"Just remember that feeling of walking off the field and seeing another team celebrate on our field. Hopefully we can use that as motivation to prevent that from happening again," the Balfour, N.D., native said. "We know how special of a group we can be, but it is frustrating that we haven't shown that very often this year. Hopefully we can put a couple good games together and show how good we can be."
