Mushatt looking to lead improved Bucks' defense

Bismarck Bucks defensive lineman LaTreze Mushatt figures he has some unfinished business after suffering through a 2-12 season, his first with the Indoor Football League team.
“I’ve got unfinished business, got a salty taste in my mouth after that bad season,” Mushatt said. “I think we have a great nucleus of guys to make it a better season.”
The season begins today when Mushatt and the Bucks play host to San Diego in the IFL opener. Kickoff is 2:05 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center.
Bucks coach Rod Miller begins his second season at the helm and his third with the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Mushatt as part of his defense. They were together in 2016 in Omaha before coming to Bismarck.
“I got loyalty to him,” Mushatt said.
Mushatt was a stalwart on a maligned defense last season. The team was last in passing defense (175 yards per game) and eighth in rushing defense (100.2). They were tied for last in interceptions and sacks.
Mushatt knows all of that.
“We were a young team and a lot of our players had never played at this level. There was a lot of miscommunication,” Mushatt said. “I can turn it up to another level. I’ve worked on my game. If I go harder, it’s easier for them.”
You have free articles remaining.
In 10 games last season, Mushatt had 29 tackles and nine assists. He notched two quarterback sacks for 18 yards and 9.5 tackles for loss for 53 yards.
Mushatt also forced three fumbles, broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick.
That assured Mushatt of nothing this year, Miller said.
“Everybody has to earn their spots. Nobody is guaranteed anything but I expect him to be there,” he said.
Six of the 13 players with indoor experience are on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive back Deion Carter (32 tackles, 7 pass breakups). For a sport where scoring is the name of the game, defense plays a critical role, if only for a few times each game.
“There was a lot of inconsistent play on defense,” Miller said of his first season. “I won a championship as a defensive coordinator in 2016. It was really irking me that we weren’t playing the way we should be.”
Miller and his new staff took a look at the Bucks’ defensive problems and found it was a matter of not executing schemes that have been successful.
“We’re changing things for those guys who were here last year and for those that are new, it’s new to them,” Miller said. “It’s going to be a more aggressive style. Having LaTreze on the defensive line is important.”
Miller isn’t asking his defense to beat the world, just the offense a few times a game.
“Our goal this year is to get three stops a game,” Miller said. “If you get three stops a game you should win the game. The general rule is you get three, you’re supposed to win. If you get four, you’re supposed to beat the heck out of somebody.”