Mushatt looking to lead improved Bucks' defense

In 10 games last season, Mushatt had 29 tackles and nine assists. He notched two quarterback sacks for 18 yards and 9.5 tackles for loss for 53 yards.

Mushatt also forced three fumbles, broke up three passes, recovered a fumble and blocked a kick.

That assured Mushatt of nothing this year, Miller said.

“Everybody has to earn their spots. Nobody is guaranteed anything but I expect him to be there,” he said.

Six of the 13 players with indoor experience are on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive back Deion Carter (32 tackles, 7 pass breakups). For a sport where scoring is the name of the game, defense plays a critical role, if only for a few times each game.

“There was a lot of inconsistent play on defense,” Miller said of his first season. “I won a championship as a defensive coordinator in 2016. It was really irking me that we weren’t playing the way we should be.”

Miller and his new staff took a look at the Bucks’ defensive problems and found it was a matter of not executing schemes that have been successful.