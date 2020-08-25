Mott-Regent looks to get into the Region 4 mix

"Sam is so valuable in what he's able to do. When you say what's the strength of your team, a lot of it is having Sam and everything he does," Zachmann said. "He's bigger, stronger. He has experience. We're counting on him to do a lot, but he's up for it."

Huether, Logan Lutz (6-3, 190), Stetson Urlacher (5-10, 245) and Caden Auch (5-10, 175) are the team's seniors.

"You always want your seniors to be the leaders of your team," Zachmann said. "The seniors we have, we can count on them. They want to go out with a good season."

Junior Nathan Kaufman (6-0, 185) will get a heavy dose of carries in the backfield for the Wildfire. Look for sophomore Cole Manolovits to see time at quarterback as well.

Urlacher is a steady anchor on both lines. Getting Zack Jalbert back from injury incurred last year will help, Zachmann said. Jalbert goes 6-0, 185 and will lead the way through holes from his fullback spot. He also plays linebacker.

Mott-Regent takes a 21-player roster into the season, which is down from past years. But, there is some quality to make up for the lack of quantity.