Mott-Regent looks to get into the Region 4 mix

For Mott-Regent coach Nate Zachmann, returning to football has been a welcome respite.
Despite restrictions all teams face due to the ongoing pandemic, Zachmann says they've embraced the changes.
"Just all the uncertainty it's difficult for everyone," the fifth-year head coach said. "Kids need structure. Heck, I need structure. It's great to have something positive and something we can look forward to every day."
The Wildfire, coming off a 2-7 season, are in Region 4, one of 9-man's toughest regions. They have hopes of a potential rebound in 2020. Mott-Regent returned six starters when it opened the season last Friday against Lemmon, S.D. The Wildfire lost 44-14. Conference play kicks off Friday against Hettinger-Scranton.
"Every week is very challenging in our region. There are a lot of great coaches and great guys," Zachmann said. "You know it's going to be a tough game every week."
Region 4 had the No. 1 (Kidder County) and No. 3-ranked teams (Linton-HMB) in the preseason coaches poll. Grant County-Flasher also returns a strong team and received votes in the poll.
The Wildfire will rely on all-region senior Sam Huether, who truly is a versatile player. Huether is the team's primary quarterback. Last season he threw for over 900 yards and ran for more than 800. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder also anchors the defense from his linebacker position. Last year, Huether piled up a team-best 156 tackles. Additionally, Huether could occasionally see time on the offensive line.
"Sam is so valuable in what he's able to do. When you say what's the strength of your team, a lot of it is having Sam and everything he does," Zachmann said. "He's bigger, stronger. He has experience. We're counting on him to do a lot, but he's up for it."
Huether, Logan Lutz (6-3, 190), Stetson Urlacher (5-10, 245) and Caden Auch (5-10, 175) are the team's seniors.
"You always want your seniors to be the leaders of your team," Zachmann said. "The seniors we have, we can count on them. They want to go out with a good season."
Junior Nathan Kaufman (6-0, 185) will get a heavy dose of carries in the backfield for the Wildfire. Look for sophomore Cole Manolovits to see time at quarterback as well.
Urlacher is a steady anchor on both lines. Getting Zack Jalbert back from injury incurred last year will help, Zachmann said. Jalbert goes 6-0, 185 and will lead the way through holes from his fullback spot. He also plays linebacker.
Mott-Regent takes a 21-player roster into the season, which is down from past years. But, there is some quality to make up for the lack of quantity.
"Our guys are working hard. Everyone is just so happy we're able to play football and have a season," Zachmann said. "For us, staying healthy is very important. When you're playing as many good teams as we do, you need to have everybody you can healthy. If we can do that, I think we can compete with teams.
"We're thankful to be playing. It's good to have some sense of normal back in our lives."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
