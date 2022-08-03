Missouri Valley Football Conference remains class of FCS

The Missouri Valley Football Conference continues to be the cream of the crop at the FCS level.

In turbulent times, the MVFC experienced "unprecedented success" last season, said commissioner Patty Viverito.

After going 25-5 in non-conference games, the league set an FCS record with six playoff teams last season, including eventual national champion North Dakota State. The MVFC's 14 playoff wins the last two years are double any other conference.

MVFC teams have 47 combined wins over FBS teams and will have 11 more chances to add to it this season. Notably, UND plays at Nebraska on Sept. 3; South Dakota State plays at Iowa Sept. 3; South Dakota plays at Kansas State Sept. 3 and NDSU plays at Arizona Sept. 17.

Nine players from the MVFC were taken in the NFL Draft, most ever for the conference, including first-round pick Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa, who was taken 19th overall by the New Orleans Saints.

Still, turbulent times at the major college football level looms over the entire sport. Concerns continue to grow louder over the NCAA's name, image and likeness initiative (NIL) and the transfer portal, which has brought a level of free agency to the college ranks.

"In my 40 years, I have never witnessed so much uncertainty in the collegiate sports landscape," Viverito said. "There are a lot of unknowns. Nobody knows where this is heading."

Viverito remains confident about the Valley's future prospects. She believes the league's location on the map insulates it from the "realignment madness" many conferences are struggling with.

"Presidential leadership and geography," she said. "If our schools were located in the south, there's no doubt in my mind we wouldn't look the way we look. I think we are somewhat protected given our geography.

"As long as we stay together and committed to this level of football, our future is bright."

The MVFC is poised for another big year on the field and off.

In Athlon's preseason top 25 poll, four Valley teams were ranked in the top seven -- No. 1 North Dakota State, No. 2 South Dakota State, No. 5 Missouri State and No. 7 Southern Illinois.

Northern Iowa (No. 21) also was ranked in the poll.

The following year, the league will grow by one member when Murray State (Ky.) joins the conference. Murray State, alma mater of NBA superstar Ja Morant, currently plays in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Racers will be joining a conference where many of its programs have deep pockets, committed to football.

"I think that it's hard to match what some of the Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are doing with investment in the sport. I think it'd be hard for a bunch of folks in the Group of 5 to match what some of our schools are doing," Viverito said of the second-tier schools at the FBS level. "That said, I do think there's a real commitment to this level of football in our league and I do think there are a number of conferences that are doing the same."