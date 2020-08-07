Missouri Valley Football Conference moves season to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday night it will not conduct a fall season.

The MVFC's plan calls for an eight-game schedule in the spring with the hope that the FCS playoffs would follow.

North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota both play in the MVFC. The conference also announced "that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion."

The decision came after the Big Sky Conference announced it would move its season to the spring, assuring the FCS would fall short of the NCAA's recent mandate that playoffs would require 50% of eligible teams participate in a regular season.

The number fell well below the threshold Friday after the Big Sky and Pioneer Football League ruled out fall competition due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

North Dakota State began practice on Friday. A Zoom video conference with the media, featuring NDSU head coach Matt Entz, offensive tackle Cordell Volson and senior linebacker Aaron Mercadel, was canceled Friday shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

NDSU's first three games -- at Oregon (Sept. 5) and home vs. Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- have been canceled for weeks.