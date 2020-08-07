Missouri Valley Football Conference moves season to spring

The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday night it will not conduct a fall season.
The MVFC's plan calls for an eight-game schedule in the spring with the hope that the FCS playoffs would follow.
North Dakota State and the University of North Dakota both play in the MVFC. The conference also announced "that competition in fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion."
The decision came after the Big Sky Conference announced it would move its season to the spring, assuring the FCS would fall short of the NCAA's recent mandate that playoffs would require 50% of eligible teams participate in a regular season.
The number fell well below the threshold Friday after the Big Sky and Pioneer Football League ruled out fall competition due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota State began practice on Friday. A Zoom video conference with the media, featuring NDSU head coach Matt Entz, offensive tackle Cordell Volson and senior linebacker Aaron Mercadel, was canceled Friday shortly before it was scheduled to begin.
NDSU's first three games -- at Oregon (Sept. 5) and home vs. Drake (Sept. 12) and North Carolina A&T (Sept. 19) -- have been canceled for weeks.
UND announced Friday night it will turn its focus to the spring. Athletic director Bill Chaves said, "we look forward to playing a unique spring season."
"This a challenging time for our football program and especially for the players that have put forth great effort to prepare for the 2020 season,” UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “We were looking forward to competing this fall in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We understand the decision by the MVFC was difficult, yet a decision we support. We look forward to the day when we will continue competition on the field."
Nine of the 13 FCS conferences are now not playing in the fall, with the CAA, Ivy, MEAC, Northeast, Patriot and SWAC having made announcements last month. Out of the 127 FCS schools, more than 80 have either canceled the season or have moved to spring competition.
The NCAA board of directors gave the Division I Council until Aug. 21 to determine the status of playoffs, which have been held annually since 1978. The playoffs were expanded to 24 teams in 2013.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.
