Miller's big game propels Legacy over Bismarck High

Clements said it was the first game this season in which the Sabers’ quarterback and running back rushed for more than 100 yards. Henry had 129 yards on 22 carries. The Sabers ran for 336 yards against the Demons, who need to beat Williston on Wednesday to clinch a playoff berth. The top five teams in the west and top three in the east make the playoffs under the state’s new setup.

The Sabers opened with two long scoring plays and followed that with a long scoring drive to take a 24-15 lead into halftime.

Henry’s burst for 44 yards right up the middle and down the left sideline on the fourth play of the game put the Sabers on the scoreboard first. Jack Byberg’s PAT with 10:06 left in the first quarter gave Legacy a 7-0 lead.

But the Demons needed just three plays to answer when quarterback Caden Fischer ran a keeper right up the middle and split the secondary, going untouched 76 yards for a TD. Ethan Stotz’s kick tied it at 7-7 just 59 seconds after the opening TD.

Fischer finished the night with 125 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also completed 12 or 22 passes for 175 yards and a score.