Miller, Bucks planning to play in 2021

Miller said the league deadline for teams making their intentions known for the 2021 season was Sept. 15 and only one owner with two teams in California and one in Iowa elected not to field teams. With new teams coming on board, the league will have 14 teams when camps get together in February.

At least that is the plan.

“The plan is to go and everybody is signing players,” Miller said. “Unless pandemic-related things change, we’re going. I think with basketball and football going, it shows what can be done.”

Miller said even with the pandemic still raging, he has been building the team. He said getting one game under their belts before the shutdown helped immensely.

“We got one game in so we were able to see some live game action. That gave us an extra eye on the players,” Miller said.

Given that glimpse at the roster, the Bucks decided on players to bring back and those to let go.

“We have 13 guys we re-signed and a couple new guys,” Miller said. “We’re about halfway through where we need to be and we have contracts out now.”

Miller said patience is the name of the game right now.