Miller, Bucks planning to play in 2021

March 8 is a long time ago.
On that day, the impact that the COVID-19 coronavirus was going to have on every sports team in the world was just being learned. And on that day, the Bismarck Bucks lost their season opener to the San Diego Strike Force 50-36 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Days later, the Indoor Football League shut down operations and the Bismarck Bucks went their separate ways, head coach Rod Miller included.
Nearly seven months have passed since Miller started what was to be his first full season as Bucks head coach. Then it was all taken away.
So Miller has spent the last half year building his second team and hoping for his first full season. If all goes according to plan, kickoff of the 2021 IFL season will come in March.
“Playing sports is beneficial for us. It’s giving us a reason to stay positive and get ready or next season,” Miller said.
Miller and several Bucks players spent the post-shutdown months helping install internet as employees of BEK Communications, an owner of the Bucks franchise.
“It was a need-need situation with the shutdown, people working from home. They needed help getting WiFi out to the rural areas,” Miller said. “They kept our guys employed and helped the company get done what they needed to get done.”
Miller said the league deadline for teams making their intentions known for the 2021 season was Sept. 15 and only one owner with two teams in California and one in Iowa elected not to field teams. With new teams coming on board, the league will have 14 teams when camps get together in February.
At least that is the plan.
“The plan is to go and everybody is signing players,” Miller said. “Unless pandemic-related things change, we’re going. I think with basketball and football going, it shows what can be done.”
Miller said even with the pandemic still raging, he has been building the team. He said getting one game under their belts before the shutdown helped immensely.
“We got one game in so we were able to see some live game action. That gave us an extra eye on the players,” Miller said.
Given that glimpse at the roster, the Bucks decided on players to bring back and those to let go.
“We have 13 guys we re-signed and a couple new guys,” Miller said. “We’re about halfway through where we need to be and we have contracts out now.”
Miller said patience is the name of the game right now.
With many colleges not playing, seniors will be looking for a way to impress scouts in hopes of furthering careers.
“We not rushing because of pandemic,” Miller said. “With no workouts and no pro day, they are now looking for work to show who can play.”
Miller said the league is establishing guidelines based on safety recommendations and will decide on attendance numbers and protocols for fans, staff and players.
The full schedule will likely be released in December.
“I’m excited, but we’re taking our time,” Miller said. “It (football) is a needed commodity right now. We need to get people involved in things, in sports. It could be a good way to get back to some normal, to some football.”
