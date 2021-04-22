Miller, Bucks hope for return to normal as IFL season kicks off Friday night

Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller was hoping the COVID-19 virus would have run its course by now.
But as the Bucks kick off the 2021 Indoor Football League tonight in Green Bay against the Storm, the effects of the virus are still being felt, albeit at a more manageable level.
“It’s going to be a factor all season long, we just have to prepare the best we can,” Miller said. “You have to be able to adjust. It’s going to be a process like it is for every team playing this year.”
Anything will be better than last season, which would have been Miller’s second with the team. When the league shut down, coaches and players waited around, some took jobs, waiting for the call to come back, but that call never came.
“It was disappointing to get in and get your feet wet and then they pull the season from you,” Miller said. “We understood what was going on, and it’s been a long offseason. We’re just glad to be back out here flying around.”
Bismarck lost its opener 50-36 last March to the San Diego Strike Force, then sat and waited like every other sports team in the world to figure out what to do in the face of a worldwide pandemic. Optimism was high that the teams would get back on the field, but obviously that never happened and preparations were made to start over in the fall building the team again.
The virus is still making its presence felt. Miller said he has some players undergoing league virus protocols ahead of tonight's game against Green Bay. After tonight, the Bucks then have a week off and open their home schedule May 8 against the Massachusetts Pirates.
On the field, competition has been heating up in practice.
“Between Ricky (Richard Stammati) and Glenn (Cuiellette), they’re both playing very well. They have a different dynamic,” Miller said of the team's quarterbacks. “Ricky is probably more of a pocket thrower and Glenn can run and throw as well. We’ll give them both a chance this weekend to see what they can do.”
Miller said eventually one will emerge as the starter.
“First game out, being off for a while you want to give those guys some live action. You need game experience to see what they can do,” he said.
Miller said the Bucks’ first bye week in Week 2 will help evaluate what he saw in the opener before the team returns the following week to play Massachusetts.
“We can then settle in and see what we’ve got,” Miller said.
Stammati and kicker Cody Barber are the only returning offensive players to post stats or score points in the Bucks’ only game last year. Stammati did not complete a pass in five attempts while filling in when starter Taz Wilson was injured.
Barber made four PATs and two field goals, including one of 40 yards, which isn’t easy given the cozy scoreboard over the playing field at the Bismarck Event Center and the narrow goal posts.
Miller said the offensive line should be improved with the addition of true center Jamal Paxton, who came over from a different league and gives the Bucks flexibility up front.
“That was one of our weak spots last season,” Miller said. “This will allow Larry (Omolayo) to move back to his natural position at guard.”
Two players that will figure prominently in the running game are Justin Rankin and Emanuel Jones, who missed last year’s game due to injury.
“Emanuel would have started last year if he wasn’t hurt. They’re a good one-two punch,” Miller said.
Veteran Raheem Harvey leads a contingent of first-year receivers that includes JT Stokes, Lorezon West, Zeccheus Roberson and Mike Carrigan.
Indoor football teams put up a ton of points. That being the case, a couple of stops here and there can affect the outcome of the game.
“It’s always our mentality that we have to get three stops a game. If you get three, you’re supposed to win, if you get four, you're supposed to beat somebody pretty good,” Miller said. “Our goal is full stops (stop on downs or turnover). If you hold somebody to a field goal, that’s half a stop. Whatever we have to do to get three full stops is our goal."
Miller likes the defense he’ll put on the field.
“We’ve got some speed on the end and power at the nose and it’s the one group in camp that is relatively healthy,” Miller said.
Larry Ross, who was with the Oakland IFL team last season, and Da’Von Keith have been getting reps at noseguard. Miller has been impressed with Steven Fluker and Ellis Parr at the ends.
Miller said the Bucks are most experienced in the secondary, a group that includes Randel Barber, Malik Brown, Deion Carter, Malik Duncan, Zuril Hendrick and Kiante Goudeau.
“Everybody in our secondary has experience here and in other places. That’s probably our most experienced position,” Miller said. “These guys fly around and have knowledge of the game.”
Miller said the team built chemistry when it took training camp to Watford City for a week.
“That was a good situation. The facility was top notch,” Miller said. “We’re trying to do a training camp somewhere else. My thought was, why can’t we make this the NFL of North Dakota.”