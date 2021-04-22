Miller, Bucks hope for return to normal as IFL season kicks off Friday night

Bismarck Bucks head coach Rod Miller was hoping the COVID-19 virus would have run its course by now.

But as the Bucks kick off the 2021 Indoor Football League tonight in Green Bay against the Storm, the effects of the virus are still being felt, albeit at a more manageable level.

“It’s going to be a factor all season long, we just have to prepare the best we can,” Miller said. “You have to be able to adjust. It’s going to be a process like it is for every team playing this year.”

Anything will be better than last season, which would have been Miller’s second with the team. When the league shut down, coaches and players waited around, some took jobs, waiting for the call to come back, but that call never came.

“It was disappointing to get in and get your feet wet and then they pull the season from you,” Miller said. “We understood what was going on, and it’s been a long offseason. We’re just glad to be back out here flying around.”