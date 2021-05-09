Massachusetts spoils Bucks' home opener

Massachusetts quarterback Alejandro Bennefield hurt the Bismarck Bucks almost as much as the Bucks hurt themselves Saturday night as the Indoor Football League team opened the home portion of its schedule at the Bismarck Event Center.
Bennefield had a hand in all five Pirate touchdowns and the Bucks lost a fumble in the end zone and had three long plays called back -- one a touchdown -- in a 36-18 Massachusetts win. Bismarck led 12-0 before the wheels fell off and they lost their home opener for the third straight year.
The Bucks played only one game, at home, last season before the season was wiped out by COVID-19. They lost that game 50-36 and waited almost a year to play again and opened the 2021 season with a 41-35 win at Green Bay.
Their own mistakes and an inability to rein in Bennefield led to Saturday’s loss.
“We definitely did not help ourselves tonight,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We had some opportunities but we had some bad snaps, some holding calls. We’re a young team but we’ve got to get better.”
Bennefield threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Pirates improved to 2-0. The first-year starter passed for 194 yards and ran for 32.
“We relied on our game plan and didn’t panic and just made plays,” Bennefield said. “Once we start throwing the ball around and their defensive backs start focusing on the receivers, that opens up our running game. I just took advantage of what they were giving to us.”
Bismarck looked good early on. Cody Barber kicked field goals of 37 and 34 yards and Glenn Cuiellete hooked up with Raheem Harvey on a 45-yard touchdown pass for a 12-0 Bucks lead.
Bennefield, who spent time in camp with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, made the Bucks pay for their mistakes. He threw the first two of his three touchdown passes to Darren Carrington on back-to-back possessions. The first covered seven yards and the second six, the latter tying the game at 12-12 with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
Carrington caught three passes for 17 yards in the game. Bennefield completed 16 of 29 passes for 194 yards.
In between Carrington scores, the Bucks had a chance to extend the lead after Mike Carrigan returned a kickoff to the Pirates’ 1-yard line. But the Bucks failed to score on two running plays and on third down Cuiellete fumbled on a quarterback sneak. Initially ruled a touchdown, the Pirates challenged and the play was overturned.
“That’s momentum. We’ve got to get points there,” Miller said. “We left some points out there. You’ve got to get those points early. If you don’t, teams hang around.”
Massachusetts covered the 45 yards again in eight plays to tie it up.
Earlier, Bismarck missed another opportunity when a kick return to the Pirates’ 1-yard line was wiped out by a holding call, the Bucks drive stalled and Barber missed a field goal from midfield.
With seven seconds left in the half, Bennefield capped a second straight 45-yard drive with a six-yard run. Then the Pirates added two more points on the “Deuce” rule unique to the IFL. After a touchdown in the last minute, if a kicking team’s kicker splits the upright, it’s a “Deuce” and two points. Gabriel Rui added a Deuce -- basically a 57-yard field goal -- for a 20-12 halftime lead.
The Bucks opened the third quarter with a defensive stop and then marched 32 yards for a score. Cuielette hit Harvey again, this time from 11 yards out. But the Bucks’ PT pass failed and they still trailed 20-18. Harvey caught four passes for 90 yards.
Cuielette completed eight of 15 passes for 94 yards before he was replaced by Richard Stammeti in the fourth quarter.
The Pirates didn’t waste time answering Bismarck's TD. On their first play, Bennefield threw a 21-yard TD pass to Terrance Williams, who caught five passes for 66 yards.
Bennefield’s 1-yard run and Rui’s 24-yard field goal and PAT were the only points in the fourth quarter.
Stammeti came on for the Bucks and completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards. He also scored on a 21-yard run but the play was brought back for holding and the series ended with a missed field goal.
Stammeti finished the night with minus-23 yards rushing, but it was due to a series of bad snaps he had to chase down.