Massachusetts spoils Bucks' home opener

Massachusetts quarterback Alejandro Bennefield hurt the Bismarck Bucks almost as much as the Bucks hurt themselves Saturday night as the Indoor Football League team opened the home portion of its schedule at the Bismarck Event Center.

Bennefield had a hand in all five Pirate touchdowns and the Bucks lost a fumble in the end zone and had three long plays called back -- one a touchdown -- in a 36-18 Massachusetts win. Bismarck led 12-0 before the wheels fell off and they lost their home opener for the third straight year.

The Bucks played only one game, at home, last season before the season was wiped out by COVID-19. They lost that game 50-36 and waited almost a year to play again and opened the 2021 season with a 41-35 win at Green Bay.

Their own mistakes and an inability to rein in Bennefield led to Saturday’s loss.

“We definitely did not help ourselves tonight,” Bucks coach Rod Miller said. “We had some opportunities but we had some bad snaps, some holding calls. We’re a young team but we’ve got to get better.”

Bennefield threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Pirates improved to 2-0. The first-year starter passed for 194 yards and ran for 32.