Marauders score marquee road win at Northern State

NCAA receiving leader Danny Kittner caught the first of his two touchdowns to make it 14-0. Luke Little's 30-yard scoring catch made it 21-0 and David Small Jr. barreled in from the 1 to make it 27-0. Kicker Kevin Powell was 4-for-4 on PATs in the second quarter and 7-for-7 in the game.

Little had three touchdown catches in the game, but despite that, the Wolves cut the gap to 49-42 on a TD strike from Hunter Trautman to Dewaylon Ingram late in the third quarter.

From there, the Marauders forced two punts and turned the Wolves over on downs.

"I didn't want it to be a shootout, but a win is a win because this conference is no joke," Bagnell said of the NSIC. "It's great to ruin someone's homecoming."

Kittner finished with nine catches for 153 yards. Andresen surpassed the century mark with 106 yards on three grabs.

Small ran for more than 100 yards for the second time in three games, gaining 115 yards on 19 carries.

Defensively, Isaiah Pittman had a first-quarter interception for the Marauders, his second of the season. Nate Eschelman had a team-high eight tackles, including a sack. Su'e Taugavau also had a sack for the Marauders, who improved to 2-3 and host 22nd-ranked Minnesota-Duluth (4-1) for homecoming next Saturday at 2 p.m.

"We've come so far from where we were when we got here," said Bagnell, in his third season as head coach. "This is a big, big day."

