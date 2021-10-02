Marauders score marquee road win at Northern State

In a game with 13 touchdowns, it was the University of Mary defense that was the difference.
After allowing 42 points through three quarters, the Marauders allowed nothing in the fourth to score a huge 49-42 victory at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday.
The Marauders handed Northern State its second loss of the season on homecoming weekend. The Wolves’ other loss came to 17th-ranked Minnesota State-Mankato in overtime.
The Marauders forced Northern State (3-1) to punt on its first two drives of the final quarter, then iced the win on a bone-crushing sack by Jack Barry in the closing seconds.
"I'm really proud of our defense for finishing," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "They won that game."
The Marauders' offense continued to sizzle, shredding Northern State for 572 yards. Early on, it looked like it might be a beat down.
The University of Mary led 28-0 after the first quarter and 35-7 in the second.
"Our guys were really motivated. We had a really great week getting ready for this game," Bagnell said. "Northern has some dudes on offense. For our defense to come through in the fourth quarter like that was huge."
Quarterback Logan Nelson threw for 434 yards and six touchdowns for the Marauders, including a perfectly-executed gadget play to open the game. Nelson found Jaden Andresen open for a 61-yard touchdown after a double reverse.
NCAA receiving leader Danny Kittner caught the first of his two touchdowns to make it 14-0. Luke Little's 30-yard scoring catch made it 21-0 and David Small Jr. barreled in from the 1 to make it 27-0. Kicker Kevin Powell was 4-for-4 on PATs in the second quarter and 7-for-7 in the game.
Little had three touchdown catches in the game, but despite that, the Wolves cut the gap to 49-42 on a TD strike from Hunter Trautman to Dewaylon Ingram late in the third quarter.
From there, the Marauders forced two punts and turned the Wolves over on downs.
"I didn't want it to be a shootout, but a win is a win because this conference is no joke," Bagnell said of the NSIC. "It's great to ruin someone's homecoming."
Kittner finished with nine catches for 153 yards. Andresen surpassed the century mark with 106 yards on three grabs.
Small ran for more than 100 yards for the second time in three games, gaining 115 yards on 19 carries.
Defensively, Isaiah Pittman had a first-quarter interception for the Marauders, his second of the season. Nate Eschelman had a team-high eight tackles, including a sack. Su'e Taugavau also had a sack for the Marauders, who improved to 2-3 and host 22nd-ranked Minnesota-Duluth (4-1) for homecoming next Saturday at 2 p.m.
"We've come so far from where we were when we got here," said Bagnell, in his third season as head coach. "This is a big, big day."