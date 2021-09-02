Marauders' rally falls six points short at Wayne State

Down 24-0 early in the third quarter, the Marauders made a game of it Thursday night in Wayne, Neb.

Logan Nelson threw four second-half touchdown passes, the last coming on the final play of the game, as the University of Mary dropped its season opener 34-27 to Wayne State College.

The Marauders trailed 17-0 at halftime and 24-0 on Trystn Ducker's 47-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter.

The Marauders, however, mounted a spirited comeback primarily on the right arm of Nelson, their senior quarterback.

With the ground game unable to get going, Nelson attempted 59 passes, completing 34 of them for 399 yards.

Wide receivers Danny Kittner and Luke Little produced monster first-game numbers.

Kittner hauled in 17 catches for 202 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown for the Marauders' first points of the season at the 10:46 mark of the third third quarter. Kittner's final catch was a tough one, going over a Wayne State defender for a 17-yard TD grab on the last play of the game.

Little caught nine balls, two for touchdowns and he had a third score wiped out by a penalty late in the fourth quarter.