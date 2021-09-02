Marauders' rally falls six points short at Wayne State

Down 24-0 early in the third quarter, the Marauders made a game of it Thursday night in Wayne, Neb.
Logan Nelson threw four second-half touchdown passes, the last coming on the final play of the game, as the University of Mary dropped its season opener 34-27 to Wayne State College.
The Marauders trailed 17-0 at halftime and 24-0 on Trystn Ducker's 47-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter.
The Marauders, however, mounted a spirited comeback primarily on the right arm of Nelson, their senior quarterback.
With the ground game unable to get going, Nelson attempted 59 passes, completing 34 of them for 399 yards.
Wide receivers Danny Kittner and Luke Little produced monster first-game numbers.
Kittner hauled in 17 catches for 202 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown for the Marauders' first points of the season at the 10:46 mark of the third third quarter. Kittner's final catch was a tough one, going over a Wayne State defender for a 17-yard TD grab on the last play of the game.
Little caught nine balls, two for touchdowns and he had a third score wiped out by a penalty late in the fourth quarter.
After Little's second scoring catch of the game, the Marauders recovered an onside kick and eventually cashed it in for six on Kittner's second TD grab of the contest.
Wayne State quarterback Tavian Willis threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards on nine carries. The Wildcats held a 456-403 edge in total offense.
Neither team turned it over. The Marauders were flagged four times, one more than Wayne State. After producing just four first downs in the opening half, the Marauders had 20 in the second half.
Tylen Small had a game-high 11 tackles for the Marauders, who play their home opener Sept. 11 against Augustana at the Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
