Marauders' Kittner continues to impress

Opposing defenses know all about Danny Kittner.
Stopping, or even slowing down the University of Mary star wide receiver is another thing entirely.
Through four games, nobody's been able to do it.
Kittner leads all NCAA wide receivers -- Division I FBS and FCS, Division II, Division III, all of them -- by a wide margin in yards (704) and receptions (47). His six receiving touchdowns are tied for fourth-most in D-II.
Saturday, Kittner broke two program records -- yards from scrimmage (371) and receiving yards (235) -- and tied another with his fourth straight 100-yard plus game.
Opposing defenses are trying, but ...
"I wouldn't want to have to try to cover him," Winona State head coach Tom Sawyer said. "He's a great football player."
Kittner is a wide receiver on the program, but he also returns kicks and is the holder on extra points and field goals. In high school, he played mostly defensive back, but has flourished for the Marauders as a wide receiver.
Even better, he still has another year to go after this one.
"When you have great players like Danny and Luke (Little), you have to find ways to get them the ball," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "I think our coaching staff does a good job coming in each week with ideas of how to get him the ball, knowing he is going to get a lot of attention."
Despite the position he plays, there is no diva in Danny Kittner. Far from it. The polite, thoughtful-speaking junior from Gilbert, Ariz., is quick to credit teammates for their role in his success.
"None of this would happen without the guys up front," Kittner said. "It all starts there."
From there, it's quarterback Logan Nelson's turn and Kittner said their chemistry has gone to a whole new level. Nelson, a senior from Billings, Mont., is averaging 314 yards passing per game. He's thrown 13 touchdowns to just one interception.
"Me and Logan have turned over a new leaf this season just in terms of our mindset and connection. We're always on the same page," Kittner said. "We had that in 2019, but it's at a new level now."
Kittner is seeing plenty of double coverage, but opposing defenses can't sell out on just him. Little also is turning in an All-America caliber season, with 36 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns.
"You couldn't have someone better to play with than Luke. He's an amazing player," Kittner said. "We have a great group of receivers. I love those guys."
The Marauders gouged Winona State, one of the top defenses in the NSIC, for 544 yards on Saturday. However, it did not result in a win. The Warriors scored the last 17 points of the game to win 48-38.
The gaudy stats ring somewhat hollow for Kittner and the Marauders, who are more interested in climbing the conference standings.
"Two years ago, I'm not sure we would have been in a situation like that against a great team like Winona State," Kittner said. "For us, it's all about learning how to finish these games, keep stepping on their throat. The more we put ourselves in this position, the better off we're going to be because we have a heckuva team here."
The Marauders' next two opponents are 3-1 Northern State Saturday in Aberdeen, followed by 11th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth (3-1) for homecoming on Oct. 9.
"This is us, what we did (Saturday). This is how explosive we can be every week. It's just about doing it for four quarters," Kittner said. "We're close and we're going to get there."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com