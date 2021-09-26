Marauders' Kittner continues to impress

Despite the position he plays, there is no diva in Danny Kittner. Far from it. The polite, thoughtful-speaking junior from Gilbert, Ariz., is quick to credit teammates for their role in his success.

"None of this would happen without the guys up front," Kittner said. "It all starts there."

From there, it's quarterback Logan Nelson's turn and Kittner said their chemistry has gone to a whole new level. Nelson, a senior from Billings, Mont., is averaging 314 yards passing per game. He's thrown 13 touchdowns to just one interception.

"Me and Logan have turned over a new leaf this season just in terms of our mindset and connection. We're always on the same page," Kittner said. "We had that in 2019, but it's at a new level now."

Kittner is seeing plenty of double coverage, but opposing defenses can't sell out on just him. Little also is turning in an All-America caliber season, with 36 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

"You couldn't have someone better to play with than Luke. He's an amazing player," Kittner said. "We have a great group of receivers. I love those guys."