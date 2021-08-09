Marauders kick off fall camp knowing a game is less than one month away

Before Monday, it had been 633 days since the University of Mary football team practiced knowing a game was coming.

The Marauders kicked off fall camp Monday morning at the Bowl with sun in the sky, optimism and music in the air and 111 players on the field.

“Getting out there without anybody having to wear a mask was like the most amazing feeling ever,” said Marauders’ head coach Craig Bagnell. “There are still protocols we have to follow when we do things in meetings and on campus, but our guys have handled all of that really well from the beginning. Today, it was great to have that sense of normalcy return. To get back on the field for practice was really exciting.”

What a difference a year makes, said Jonah Krebs, a key figure at one of the deepest positions on the team, linebacker.

“Knowing that we get to play a real game in less than a month is a fantastic feeling,” said the former St. Mary’s standout. “I mean, it’s been a long time, a really long time. We didn’t pout or hang our heads. I really believe we did the best we could with it. We got better.”