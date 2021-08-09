Marauders kick off fall camp knowing a game is less than one month away

Before Monday, it had been 633 days since the University of Mary football team practiced knowing a game was coming.
The Marauders kicked off fall camp Monday morning at the Bowl with sun in the sky, optimism and music in the air and 111 players on the field.
“Getting out there without anybody having to wear a mask was like the most amazing feeling ever,” said Marauders’ head coach Craig Bagnell. “There are still protocols we have to follow when we do things in meetings and on campus, but our guys have handled all of that really well from the beginning. Today, it was great to have that sense of normalcy return. To get back on the field for practice was really exciting.”
What a difference a year makes, said Jonah Krebs, a key figure at one of the deepest positions on the team, linebacker.
“Knowing that we get to play a real game in less than a month is a fantastic feeling,” said the former St. Mary’s standout. “I mean, it’s been a long time, a really long time. We didn’t pout or hang our heads. I really believe we did the best we could with it. We got better.”
The Marauders’ last game was Nov. 16 of 2019, a blowout victory over Minnesota-Crookston. That game was so long ago, Crookston no longer has a team. Crookston and St. Cloud State both dropped football before the 2020 season, which was canceled because of the pandemic.
U-Mary's next game is Sept. 2, the season opener at Wayne State (Neb.), a 6 p.m. start on a Thursday. In between now and then, the Marauders have 19 more practices.
“We have a lot of work to do, but you’re definitely excited to have something to look forward to,” said Krebs.
Of the 111 players on the team, fewer than 30 have played in an NCAA Division II game. However, more than 70 were on campus last year when the Marauders had a jam-packed spring, including joint practices with Bemidji State and MSU-Moorhead. A third with Northern State got corona-canned 24 hours before kickoff due to virus issues within the Aberdeen-based school.
“The spring was huge for us. It showed we can compete with some of the bigger programs in our conference,” Krebs said. “The depth we have on this team is different than before. The 1s-2s-3s all know what they’re doing and they can all play. A big thing is just having the confidence to know you can do it, to know you can compete physically. In my mind, there’s no doubt I believe we can do that.”
Early assessments
Among the positions on the roster, Bagnell listed linebacker as potentially the deepest.
Along with Krebs, notable returners include Bill Federson and Devin Beck. Sam Suggs, a transfer from San Jacinto Junior College, is among many talented newcomers.
“We have some guys on the roster that played in 2019 that might not be on the travel bus,” Bagnell said. “That’s not a bad thing, it’s just a very competitive group.”
The defensive back room also boasts quantity and quality. Bagnell uses Jacob Romero of Reno, Nevada as an example. Romero was a true freshman last year and remains so this year due to eligibility rules related to COVID-19.
“A kid like Jacob, who’s really talented, is still a true freshman and this year is pushing to earn a starting job,” Bagnell said. “The DB room is extremely competitive. We’re going to have a really good 2-deep.”
Sophomore Tylen Small, a big hitter in the secondary and transfer from South Dakota State, is among those in the mix for starting spots. Other defensive backs vying for starting berths are sophomore FCS transfers Ty'Rese and Ty’Rhae Gibson from Montana State and junior Brannon Flowers.
Offensively, the Marauders have beefed up at quarterback with six signal-callers on the roster.
Returning starter Logan Nelson is back for his senior season. The 6-foot-5 216-pounder has explosive playmaking ability both running and throwing. Other candidates include Rhett Clements and Jason Hoekstra both from Legacy High. Add Californian Avery Gould and newcomer Jesse Forknell, a former all-state performer at Fargo Davies, and Bagnell, a former standout QB for the Marauders, has plenty to sort through.
Forknell began his college career at Northern Sun power Minnesota State-Mankato, but transferred to U-Mary over the summer. The former North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year finalist had other NSIC scholarship opportunities, but chose the Marauders.
“He’s 6-5. He’s smart and he can spin it,” Bagnell said of Forknell. “We have a competitive quarterback room. Those guys are good, man. It’s going to be fun to see them compete.”
The numbers are also up along the offensive line, 21 in fact. Among the returners is Drake Lalim, who earned NSIC honorable mention honors as a true freshman in 2019.
“For the vast majority of teams in our league, O-line and D-line are a big point of emphasis. Our league is so physical, you can get beat up there, so depth is key,” Bagnell said. “We’re definitely better and we have more depth. Now, it’s having those 9-10 travel guys separate themselves and that’s what we’ll be looking for over the next couple of weeks.”
Pass protection takes on added importance for the Marauders considering their perimeter weapons. Luke Little and Danny Kittner rank among the top wide receiver tandems in the conference. They’re also experienced. Little has been on campus since 2017, one year longer than Kittner.
“A big focus for us has been getting depth, but also keeping depth,” Bagnell said. “We’ve done a good job getting guys here and keeping them here and I think that’s really going to help us as moving forward.”
