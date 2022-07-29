 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marauders' hard-hitting safety Small sees bright future for team's defense

Small

Tylen Small (18) led the University of Mary with 72 tackles last season.  

 TRAN DOAN, U-MARY ATHLETICS

Tylen Small still feels the sting from last season's finale for the University of Mary football team.

The Marauders allowed 62 points to Bemidji State in what otherwise was a mostly positive season for the program.

Small, whose 72 tackles were 16th-most in the 14-team Northern Sun last season, said the taste remains bitter.

"Yeah, that one hurt. The one thing about me is, I'm always hard on myself," Small said. "I try to be a leader on our team. So I start with myself first. What could I have done better? And obviously as a group, we weren't too happy with that one."

Still, it takes a lot to keep Small down. The Marauders' hard-hitting safety brings plenty of energy and personality to the locker room. 

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Small began his college football career at FCS power South Dakota State. He says building something with the Marauders was what he was looking for. Building being the key word. He's also a mechanical engineering major.

People are also reading…

"I've never really been a quitter. I'm a loyal guy. I stick it out through thick and thin. I came from the mud, so I don't really know any other way," he said. "I want to be here. I love my teammates and coaches and we're building something.

"I'm in it so deep here, with school and football, I might as well stay," he joked.

Small performed like an all-conference player last season for the Marauders, but was not on the list when awards were announced. He has that as goal this season, but winning trumps everything.

"I feel like we're doing some great things, but you know, it doesn't happen overnight," he said. "We have to get better, and we will, but we're a lot better now than we were before."

Small has been, and will be, a big part of it. He still has two years of eligibility remaining for the Marauders, who are one week away from starting practice.

Craig Bagnell, the Marauders' head coach, says Small can get to a higher level.

"Tylen's capable of being an all-conference player for sure. He's got all the physical tools and he made strides last year," Bagnell said. "The key for him this fall is to fully utilize all of those tools. He's got a ton of talent. It's just a matter of playing up to his full potential, which is being 100 percent assignment detailed all the time.

"He's a really key guy for us. He's very capable of being a top player in our league."

The Marauders might have as much talent returning in the defensive secondary as any position on the roster. Ty'Rese Gibson had two interceptions last season and earned All-NSIC honors at cornerback in 2022. His twin brother Ty'Rhae returned an interception for a touchdown. 

Toure’ Oliver, Johnny Tillman, Marquell Evans, Xzavier Wilkins, Seth Jarrett and Korvin Feagins all will be fighting for snaps. Getting team captain Brannon Flowers back will be a big boost. Flowers missed 2021 due to a preseason foot injury. Flowers played 11 games in 2019.

"We have a very talented group," Small said. "All the DBs are great athletes. We're capable of doing great things in the fall."

Preventing big plays was at times a problem last season.

"We had some communication issues at times. A lot of it is experience. You have to be out there with live bullets flying to learn," Small said. "I'm confident in what we can do. Fall camp's going to be important. We have to keep improving."

The Marauders' season and home opener is Saturday, Sept. 3 against Wayne State, with an early evening start (5:30 p.m.) at the Bowl. 

"I'm excited because I feel like we're really close. We won four games last year, but we were right there in a few more, we just have to get over the hump," Small said. "I know one thing, when we start camp, we're gonna be ready to go."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

