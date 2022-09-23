Mandan blanks St. Mary's for second straight shutout

Mandan's offense gets most of the headlines, but the third-ranked Braves can play some defense, too.

Senior Brendan Hust had three of Mandan's six sacks and junior Wyatt Piehl had an interception as the Braves rolled past St. Mary's 34-0 Friday night in front of a packed house on homecoming.

"It's just how we've been scheming things. Everyone's been working hard. Everyone's running to the ball. We've been executing pretty well," said Hust, a 5-11, 205-pound defensive lineman. "That's what we shoot for every time, a shutout. That's not always going to happen, but we're performing pretty well right now."

Since losing to Minot 35-26 two weeks ago, the Braves have scored 83 points and allowed zero.

"Especially after the loss to Minot, we got back to work to show everybody we are number 1," Hust said. "Tonight, we had three other guys get sacks. It seems like everyone is chipping in and that's going to allow us to be successful."

McCoy Keller and Owen Gress also had solo sacks for the Braves' defense, which produced 10 negative plays and limited the Saints to 147 yards.

"We've had some kids kind of nicked up and have been rotating on defensive line and Brendan was going to get more reps today and he took advantage of them," Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said of Hust. "He played really, really well."

The offense was good, too.

Max Carlson threw for 236 yards, tossed a touchdown to Tahrye Frank and ran in another.

"The most important thing offensively we try to tell our kids is, take what they give you," Sheldon said. "If they're giving you hitches, take hitches. If they're giving you fades, take fades. If they're dropping into cover 17 or whatever the heck it is, run the ball.

"We were a little antsy in the first half. Had a few hiccups, but you look up and it's 34, we'll take that."

Two big plays got the Braves on the board first.

After stalling out deep in St. Mary’s territory on the first possession of the game, Carlson tossed to Karsyn Jablonski on a screen pass for 32 yards. One play later, Carlson connected with Frank on a slant and the 6-1, 200-pounder did the rest, carrying two St. Mary’s defenders into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

"That's the thing with Tahrye, he's really hard to tackle. You think, ah yeah, receiver, but he's physical," Sheldon said of Frank, who had six catches for 114 yards. "Hard to get him on the ground."

The Braves doubled their lead with a 12-play scoring drive.

Lincon Wiseman did most of the work with seven carries on the drive, including an 8-yard touchdown run to finish it off. Alex Wegner booted the PAT kick to make it 14-0 with three minutes left in the opening half.

Wiseman was back after missing last week with a broken arm and he looked like himself with 95 yards on 19 carries.

"It was a real feel-out kind of game with him," Sheldon said of Wiseman. "He's a special kid, you're just like, I would like to see you play two games in November, so we still have to monitor it."

Mandan rolled up 246 yards in the first half, 177 through the air, 105 of those going from Karsyn Jablonsky.

Still 14-0, the Braves tacked on seven more early in the fourth quarter.

Another long drive, nine plays in all, ended on a third-down touchdown run by Carlson from 6 yards out. Wegner made it 21-0 at the 10:38 mark with the kick.

After another stop, the Braves made it 28-0. The big play a perfectly thrown deep ball from sophomore quarterback Hudsen Sheldon to Jablonski to the 6 yard line. Jablonski finished with 160 yards receiving on seven receptions.

Two plays later, Frank took a throw behind him and plowed through two would-be tacklers for his second score of the game, this one from the 2-yard line.

Sheldon uncorked another bomb, this one to fellow sophomore Tristan Ulmer for 44 yards, to set up the Braves’ touchdown. Jayce Johnson sprinted 7 yards to send the game into running clock.

St. Mary's held the Braves in check through three quarters and trailed just 14-0. The Saints had five sacks, two each by Harrison Grad and Derrick Rud. Matthew Porter had an interception.

Up next for the Braves (4-1) is a trip to the Bowl to face Bismarck (0-5). The Saints (2-3) host West Fargo (2-3).

"The stats and getting a shutout is nice, but it's more about how we're playing," Hust said. "The last two weeks, I mean, we didn't allow any points, so, that's pretty good."