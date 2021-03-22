Luepke earns national award

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke has been named the FCS National Offensive Player of Week.
Luepke ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Bison's 34-13 win over North Dakota on Saturday. It was Luepke's first game of the spring season.
In the FCS poll, North Dakota State climbed to No. 2 behind James Madison. UND dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.
The Bison (5-1) play at South Dakota (1-3) Saturday at 1 p.m.
