 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luepke earns national award
Area Briefs

Luepke earns national award

{{featured_button_text}}
pic

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke runs for a 55-yard touchdown during Saturday's game at the Fargodome. Chasing is North Dakota linebacker Devon Krzanowski.

 MICHAEL VOSBURG, FORUM

North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke has been named the FCS National Offensive Player of Week.

Luepke ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Bison's 34-13 win over North Dakota on Saturday. It was Luepke's first game of the spring season.

In the FCS poll, North Dakota State climbed to No. 2 behind James Madison. UND dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.

The Bison (5-1) play at South Dakota (1-3) Saturday at 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All the top dunks from Monday's Second Round NCAA tournament games

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News