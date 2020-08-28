Lowman, Braves roll past Minot to win opener

New quarterback, new running back, no problem for Mandan.
Jayce Lowman threw two touchdown passes, Garret Schaefbauer ran for two scores and the Braves held Minot scoreless in the second half in a 33-14 season-opening win Friday night at Starion Sports Complex.
“We don’t know how many games we’re going to get, so we want to take advantage of every opportunity,” Lowman said. “We’re really happy with how we played tonight. There’s things we can clean up and improve, but it’s always good to get that first win.”
Lowman threw for 171 yards and ran for 56 more.
“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” he said. “It felt great to be out there with my teammates tonight.”
Sheldon expected nothing less from his senior QB.
“We’ve been talking as coaches during the offseason and we believe Jayce is the best quarterback in the WDA,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “We feel really good about how he played tonight.”
Schaefbauer carried 26 times for 131 yards in his first start. Ben Kleinknecht and Dakota Sweeney added more than 30 yards rushing each as the Braves rolled for 280 yards on the ground.
“We have really high expectations for Garret. He’s strong, he’s shifty and he’s got some speed,” Sheldon said. “I was really happy with all our backs tonight. Ben came in and gave us a really nice boost and Sweeney is straight speed.”
The Braves allowed nothing in the second half, after trailing briefly 14-13 in the second quarter.
“I thought our coaching staff made some nice adjustments at halftime,” Sheldon said. “Minot did some good things. I think our defense played really well; we were really physical in the second half.”
Mandan’s first drive of the season could not have gone better.
Running right behind Jaxon Duttenhefer, Tytus Bachmeier and Caleb McDonald, the Braves went 59 yards on eight straight running plays. Schaefbauer punched it in from 6 yards out for the game’s first touchdown.
“Our line blocked great,” Lowman said. “Those guys are really good. We know we can count on them run blocking and for pass protection.”
The Braves’ second drive also ended in six, but they did it a different way.
Lowman hit Tyler Thilmony for a 29-yard fade to midfield. On the next play, Lowman long-strided 42 yards inside Minot’s 5-yard line. Olin Halstengard powered in from 3 yards out to make it 13-0 early in the second quarter. Halstengard’s scoring run capped a 99-yard drive after the Braves stuffed Minot on a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Aaron Grubb made the tackle on Magicians’ quarterback Trevor Emke at the Braves’ 1-yard line.
A track meet broke out in the second quarter.
Minot quarterback Trevor Emke tossed touchdowns of 15- (Teagan Kinchen) and 36-yards (Hunter Ruzicka). Emke threw the second one about 5 yards in the air on a swing pass to Ruzicka, a 5-foot-9 speedster, who ran away from the Mandan defense all the way into the end zone.
Suddenly down 14-13, the Braves big-played their way back into the lead.
Lowman hit Aaron Grubb up the seam for 19 yards. On the next play, Lowman connected with Treys Tietz for a 52-yard TD and the Braves were back up 19-14. The two-point run was stopped short.
Mandan’s first drive of the second half was as good as its first of the game.
The Braves went 64 yards on 13 plays, capped by a one-yard scoring plunge by Schaefbauer. The key play came two plays earlier. On 4th-and-6 near the 40-yard line, Lowman delivered a 20-yard strike to Drew Condon to the Minot 4-yard line.
“I turned around and there was a guy right there,” Lowman said. “I saw Drew and we were able to make a big play.”
The Braves are back at home next week, hosting Century on Sept. 4. Minot plays its first home game the same day against Jamestown.
“We’re really proud of the kids. I thought our effort was really good tonight,” Sheldon said. “We have things to work on, but definitely a good start for us.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!