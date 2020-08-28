Lowman, Braves roll past Minot to win opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New quarterback, new running back, no problem for Mandan.

Jayce Lowman threw two touchdown passes, Garret Schaefbauer ran for two scores and the Braves held Minot scoreless in the second half in a 33-14 season-opening win Friday night at Starion Sports Complex.

“We don’t know how many games we’re going to get, so we want to take advantage of every opportunity,” Lowman said. “We’re really happy with how we played tonight. There’s things we can clean up and improve, but it’s always good to get that first win.”

Lowman threw for 171 yards and ran for 56 more.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” he said. “It felt great to be out there with my teammates tonight.”

Sheldon expected nothing less from his senior QB.

“We’ve been talking as coaches during the offseason and we believe Jayce is the best quarterback in the WDA,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “We feel really good about how he played tonight.”

Schaefbauer carried 26 times for 131 yards in his first start. Ben Kleinknecht and Dakota Sweeney added more than 30 yards rushing each as the Braves rolled for 280 yards on the ground.