Lots of football talent in the Capital City

Bismarck, North Dakota's Capital City, is rapidly becoming the capital of top-tier high school football.
Reigning state champion Century and Bismarck High School have combined to win four of the last five state AAA football championships. Century has played in four of the last five state championship games, and Bismarck has reached the Dakota Bowl eight of the last 13 years while winning five championships.
That type of influence will continue this season if the perspective of local AAA coaches is on the mark.
Ron Wingenbach, head football coach at Century, labels Bismarck the cream of the West Region crop.
"I think Bismarck High will be No. 1. They bring back a lot of players from last year. ... Those are the kind of kids they can build on," Wingenbach observed.
After BHS, Wingenbach said things aren't so clear-cut.
"Mandan, Legacy Minot -- there are a lot of unknowns, so it's going to be interesting," Wingenbach said. "And there's a new head coach (Chauncy Hendershot) in Minot, so we don't know if he is going to change things. Mandan is going to build on the success they had last year."
Looking farther afield, Wingenbach expects a lot out of West Fargo Sheyenne, last year's AAA runner-up.
"I'd give the nod to West Fargo Sheyenne (in the East). They bring a lot back," he noted.
BHS coach Mark Gibson threw the favorite's label right back at Wingenbach.
"I think Century is probably still in a league by itself. They look like a college football team. Size, speed, depth, I'm not sure what else you need," Gibson said.
"You could probably throw in Legacy (as a contender). Minot is a big unknown with new coaches. ... And Mandan has (Jaxon) Duttenhefer, one of the best players in the state."
Duttenhefer, a two-time all-state lineman, has already committed to play football at North Dakota State University.
As is the case with Gibson, Legacy head coach Chris Clements rates Century the best of the West.
"When you have a defending champion, you always start with them," Clements said. "How it falls from there on out is anybody's guess. ... I would say Bismarck High has some talented kids. So do Minot and Mandan."
Todd Sheldon, Mandan's head coach, threw his support across the Missouri River, but he's not sure where.
"Bismarck," he said. "I'd pick one of those three teams. ... Legacy returns a nice nucleus of kids ... Century has so many big kids back. Even after losing a couple of skill position kids, their kids up front make up for it. ... Bismarck is going to be tenacious and they're going to get after you."
Gibson, too, believes his team will display grit and moxie.
"I don't know. I would like to think we're not just going to lay down for everybody," he said. "I think anyone we play knows they're going to have a battle. I think our kids will compete."
Wingenbach goes a step beyond that.
"I'd be disappointed if we're not in the top half (of the West Region). ... Our team has set its goals pretty high, and is working very hard," he observed. "I'd be disappointed if we're not in that top tier."
Sheldon is by no means complaining after a year of heavy graduation losses at Mandan.
"This group is resilient. They've had to wait for those 31 kids ahead of them to graduate. ... They've got a chance to be a really good football team. ... A lot of these kids played on an undefeated JV team last year," he said.
"I really feel like we can be competitive in every game," Sheldon noted.
Clements expects his Sabers to be able to play on even terms with West Region opponents, as well.
"I'd like to think we're going to be able to compete. As far as where we are (in the region), we'll have to wait and see how that plays out," he said.
"Right now, with everything that's going on (with the pandemic), we're just hoping to get through the season," he added. "We're just fortunate to be out here. You have to take everything one day at a time."
