Lots of football talent in the Capital City

Gibson, too, believes his team will display grit and moxie.

"I don't know. I would like to think we're not just going to lay down for everybody," he said. "I think anyone we play knows they're going to have a battle. I think our kids will compete."

Wingenbach goes a step beyond that.

"I'd be disappointed if we're not in the top half (of the West Region). ... Our team has set its goals pretty high, and is working very hard," he observed. "I'd be disappointed if we're not in that top tier."

Sheldon is by no means complaining after a year of heavy graduation losses at Mandan.

"This group is resilient. They've had to wait for those 31 kids ahead of them to graduate. ... They've got a chance to be a really good football team. ... A lot of these kids played on an undefeated JV team last year," he said.

"I really feel like we can be competitive in every game," Sheldon noted.

Clements expects his Sabers to be able to play on even terms with West Region opponents, as well.

"I'd like to think we're going to be able to compete. As far as where we are (in the region), we'll have to wait and see how that plays out," he said.

"Right now, with everything that's going on (with the pandemic), we're just hoping to get through the season," he added. "We're just fortunate to be out here. You have to take everything one day at a time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.