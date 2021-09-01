Long wait ends tonight for Marauders

It's an opener unlike any other for the Marauders, and pretty much every other D-II college football program.

The last time the University of Mary played a game some 656 days ago, covid and coronavirus were nothing more than high-scoring words in Scrabble. Because of the pandemic, the entire 2020 season was lost. Now, a new season is here and for the Marauders it starts in Wayne, Neb., against the Wildcats.

In the last two years, there were practices during the fall, scrimmages in the spring, but today is finally game day.

"The cliché about how it can all be taken away, that was true. It actually happened," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "You try to never take anything for granted. Maybe more now than before. Good times, bad times, you have to appreciate all of it and I think that's a lesson we've learned through this."

Of the nearly 111 players on the team, 28 have suited up previously for the Marauders. Many will be making their debuts tonight.

After nearly a month of beating up on each other, it's time to try it on someone else.