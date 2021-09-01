Long wait ends tonight for Marauders

It's an opener unlike any other for the Marauders, and pretty much every other D-II college football program.
The last time the University of Mary played a game some 656 days ago, covid and coronavirus were nothing more than high-scoring words in Scrabble. Because of the pandemic, the entire 2020 season was lost. Now, a new season is here and for the Marauders it starts in Wayne, Neb., against the Wildcats.
In the last two years, there were practices during the fall, scrimmages in the spring, but today is finally game day.
"The cliché about how it can all be taken away, that was true. It actually happened," U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell said. "You try to never take anything for granted. Maybe more now than before. Good times, bad times, you have to appreciate all of it and I think that's a lesson we've learned through this."
Of the nearly 111 players on the team, 28 have suited up previously for the Marauders. Many will be making their debuts tonight.
After nearly a month of beating up on each other, it's time to try it on someone else.
"Some days I feel really good, some days you don't know. We've had some days where the defense looks good and others were the offense does. So I think that's a good thing in that it hasn't been one-sided," he said. "I do know we're a lot better, but I'm sure every team feels that way. Now it comes down to going out and performing.
"It's exciting, not nerves or anything. We're prepared. I think the guys are confident, we just need to go play."
SCOUTING WAYNE STATE
Wayne State defeated the Marauders 26-23 during the 2019 season, but that was many moons ago. What can be gleaned from that? Probably not much.
"There's some unknowns there," Bagnell said. "They have a new offensive staff. We'll see what they come out with. We have an idea what it's going to be, but until you see it in person we won't know for sure."
The Wildcats have a transfer quarterback from New Mexico State (Matt Romero). He has six D-I starts. Tavian Willis also is back from the 2019 squad.
Wayne State's second-leading rusher (Deshawn Massey) and receiver (Taurean Grady) also are back.
Bagnell expects Wayne State to have a size advantage at the line of scrimmage.
LOCKDOWN DBS?
On paper, the Marauders' defensive secondary is much improved.
Twin brothers Ty'Rese and Ty'Rhae Gibson have FCS experience at Montana State and Tylen Small played at South Dakota State, last season's FCS national runner-up.
Projected starter Brannon Flowers is out for the year with a foot injury, but the Marauders' depth also has been boosted.
SMALL PLAYS BIG
Starting running back David Small, Tylen's cousin, will start at running back for the Marauders.
Small transferred from D-I South Florida and has two years of eligibility left. Small is powerfully built at 5-foot-9, 215 pounds.
FAST START
The Marauders won two games in 2019, the first time they won more than one since 2014.
The schedule is challenging and no longer includes perennial doormat Minnesota-Crookston, which along with St. Cloud State, dropped football last year.
In the preseason poll, Wayne State was picked 10th, the Marauders 13th.
A road win would go a long way toward building momentum for the rest of the season, including the home opener Sept. 11 against Augustana.
"It'd be huge," Bagnell said of a fast start. "We had more than 70 guys here this summer. The belief is there. They're committed. They've worked really hard, but to reap the benefits of what you've done, you have to win."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com