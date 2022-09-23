 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legacy celebrates homecoming with 35-13 win over Williston

Homecoming week is always a tough one for coaches to keep their teams focused on.

While it wasn't its best performance of the season, Legacy still had more than enough in a 35-13 win over Williston on Friday night.

"We didn't do as well as we should have," Legacy senior running back Carl Henry said. "We played down to their level, and we could have stepped it up more. But we'll take a win, a win is good. Nothing to be sad about or anything."

A turnover on downs on their first drive of the game was an inauspicious start for the Sabers' offense, but after the defense forced a Williston punt, Legacy's offense was efficient for the rest of the half.

Scoring on all five of their next possessions, including their first drive after halftime, the Sabers built up a 35-0 lead on the Coyotes.

"We came out flat, it took us a drive to get going," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "After that, we did some good things. We ran the ball well at times, our defense played well at times, and that two-minute drill at the end of the first half, I thought we executed well going down the field."

As always, it was Logan Miller and Carl Henry doing the damage for Legacy's offense.

A 56-yard touchdown pass from Miller to receiver Aaron Urlacher midway through the first quarter got the ball rolling for the Sabers.

Legacy scored three touchdowns in the second quarter, with the first coming on a 10-yard pass from Miller to Wyatt Kraft and the others coming on a 5-yard run by Henry and a 20-yard scramble from Miller with under a minute to play in the half.

"(Williston) was bringing down one of their outside linebackers, which made our plays (work well), with kicks and wrap-arounds with our guards," Henry said. "I felt like I was following my guards and my blockers and we got some good yards.

"Whenever I get the ball, I go with the mentality that I'll run through someone's face, and I'm never going to stop pumping my feet."

When the first 24 minutes of the game had elapsed, Legacy had outgained the Coyotes 352-57, with 55 of Williston's 57 yards coming on a trio of completions from quarterback Kadin Finders to receiver Isaiah St. Romain.

"After that first drive, we turned it up a bit and did well," Clements said. "In the second half, it was a bit of a different story."

On Legacy's side, Henry had 14 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground and a crucial 31-yard rumble on a screen pass to convert a 2nd and 18 after Miller had been sacked on the opening play of the drive.

"Our line built a wall around me, and I just followed them," Henry said. "They held their blocks downfield well, I just followed them and I got out there. We sell the pass block well, we sell that we're blocking and let the guys get through and then all I have to do is catch the ball and follow the line."

Miller completed eight of nine passing attempts for 140 yards and the two touchdowns to Kraft and Urlacher in the first half.

Henry's final carry of the game, a 10-yard touchdown run to cap Legacy's opening drive in the second half a play after Williston misplayed a punt into a fumble recovery, was the last impactful play of the game for either him or Miller.

"It feels good (to score on Homecoming)," Henry said. "Hearing the crowd go wild feels good. I give it up to our linemen up front, they're the ones who do all the work. I just make them look pretty."

Wanting to rotate players in to celebrate the homecoming atmosphere, Clements subbed in plenty of players for snaps.

"We have quite a few seniors, and not all of them play," Clements said. "It's good to get them in and get them reps on their final Homecoming. Most of our seniors got a chance to play this evening."

Finders finally found one of his receivers behind Legacy's defense, hitting St. Romain for a 67-yard touchdown pass on Williston's second drive of the second half.

"At times, our lack of focus showed out on the field today," Clements said. "They have some weapons on the outside that are fast and athletic, and their quarterback will throw it up and they'll go get it. That's a credit to them; they have good athletes and they made some plays over us today."

The Coyotes added a late 22-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Alex Blume (3-3, 52 yards) with time winding down in the fourth cut the margin a little more.

After five consecutive drives that ended in punts, Legacy's backup offensive players finally got going enough to burn the rest of the clock.

The clock-burning was led by senior backup running back Hayden Lancaster, who burst onto the scene with seven carries for 57 yards on the final drive alone.

"We need to prepare better and have a better focus next week," Henry said. "This week was a bit up and down with our focus, but we'll pick it up. (Fargo Shanley) has a lot of talented players, so we'll prepare and go into the game (planning) to win."

Clements knows exactly what awaits his team next week; a date against the 4-1 (and top-five ranked) Fargo Shanley Deacons, who beat Century 14-7 at home Friday.

"(Fargo Shanley) is going to throw the ball all over the place," Clements said. "After tonight, watching us in the secondary, I'd throw it all over us too. We'll go back, look at some things, clean some things up, and try to shore up our pass defense for next week because the kids (Fargo Shanley) have on offense are special. It'll be a huge test for us."

Legacy 35, Williston 13

Williston;0;0;7;6;--;13

Legacy;7;21;7;0;--;35

First quarter

LHS: Aaron Urlacher 56 pass from Logan Miller (Reece Snow kick), 5:20.

Second quarter

LHS: Wyatt Kraft 10 pass from L. Miller (R. Snow kick), 11:57.

LHS: Carl Henry 5 run (R. Snow kick), 4:18.

LHS: L. Miller 20 run (R. Snow kick), 0:47.

Third quarter

LHS: C. Henry 10 run (R. Snow kick), 6:20.

WHS: Isaiah St. Romain 67 pass from Kadin Finders (Kelson Parish kick good), 4:05.

Fourth quarter

WHS: Braydon Lund 22 pass from Alex Blume, (K. Parish kick blocked), 3:52.

Individual stats

Rushing: Williston -- Nykolaus Snyder 2-16, Tanner Schulte 10-8, Walker Michael 2-3, K. Finders 1-(minus 1), Landon Riely 2-(minus 5). Legacy -- C. Henry 15-109-2, L. Miller 7-68-1, Hayden Lancaster 7-57, Tristan Will 6-27, Mitchel Wald 4-23, Talen Farland 7-19, Justin Sauerbeck 1-3, Blaize Burtness 1-0, Boston Bischke 1-0.

Passing: Williston -- K. Finders 8-21-1-1, 149 yards; A. Blume 3-3-1-0, 52 yards. Legacy -- L. Miller 9-12-2-0, 140 yards.

Receiving: Williston -- I. St. Romain 4-122-1, Owen Kok 2-30, Braydon Lund 1-22-1, Logan Knox 1-10, Malaki Sik 1-9, Colter Azbell 2-8. Legacy -- A. Urlacher 1-56-1, W. Kraft 4-33-1, C. Henry 1-31, Evan Hoffer 1-15, M. Wald 1-5, B. Burtness 1-0.

Next week: Williston @ Century, Thursday, Sept. 29; Fargo Shanley @ Legacy, Friday, Sept. 30.

Records: Williston 1-5 overall, 0-3 West Region; Legacy 4-1 overall, 3-0 West Region.

