Late interception costs Bucks chance at upset

The Shrine Circus packed up and left the Bismarck Event Center Saturday and turned things over to a different kind of circus, an aerial circus.

Played out over 50 yards instead of three rings, the Massachusetts Pirates beat the Bismarck Bucks 54-43 in an Indoor Football League game that included 31 penalties, only two defensive stops by the Bucks and a 50-yard field goal that would have been good from well over 60 – if the field were that long.

Massachusetts quarterback Alejandro Bennifield was the ringmaster on Sunday but he had to share the spotlight with Bismarck quarterback Jayru Campbell.

Bennifield threw for 236 yards and six touchdowns as the Pirates improved to 4-0 all-time against the Bucks. He threw scoring passes to five different players, including two to Isaac Zico.

“We had a couple of penalties that set us back but we came out with that victory because our defense made some big plays,” Bennifield said. “You just move on to the next play, you can’t worry about all the negative stuff that’s happening. The next play has to be your best play.”

Both teams were hurt by a steady stream of penalties, 16 in the first half and 15 in the second.

“That’s an absolute embarrassment. We can’t have that many penalties,” Bismarck head coach Rod Miller said. “I haven’t seen a game with that many mistakes and penalties. We have to get better.”

Campbell, meanwhile, went toe-to-toe with Bennifield early and when the Bucks fell behind in the third quarter, he improvised with his legs and his arms to bring the Bucks to a precipice of a win against a team that boasts eight players with some level of NFL experience.

“We anticipated him running a lot and we just didn’t do a good job containing him all night,” said Massachusetts head coach and former Bismarck Bucks assistant coach Rayshaun Kizer. “That’s the first team that gave us any complications this year. Defensively we let our foot off the gas for some reason and we weren’t ready to play. I expect more from this defensive unit."

Campbell, who connected on 15 of 22 passes for 178 yards and five touchdowns, also ran for another score. He opened the game with a 14-yard TD pass to Ben Glines out of the backfield and after a one-play TD by the Pirates (a 20-yard pass to Zico), he found Alexis Rosario from 35 yards for a 13-7 lead.

Campbell and Rosario connected on a 3-yard score in the second quarter.

Bennifield tossed a 7-yard TD to Thomas Owens to tie the game before Chase Albaugh hit a 33-yard field goal.

Bennifield hooked up with Darren Carrington from 10 yards out before the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates led 30-23 at half and scored a pair of quick TDs in the third quarter to go up 42-23 with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

But Campbell kept calm and started moving around to buy time to find open receivers. He scored on a 1-yard run and followed one of Bennifield’s two interceptions with a 5-yard pass to Poe to make it 42-37 on the final play of the third quarter.

A 20-yard Camacho field goal and Poe’s 11-yard TD catch with 8:21 left cut the Pirates’ lead to 45-43.

A Romon Morris interception and return kept the Bucks’ hopes alive with 6:05 left. The Bucks moved the ball into position for an Albaugh field goal that would have given the Bucks the lead with 56 seconds left. But it missed wide right.

The Pirates’ next possession did nothing but burn clock, but with 25 seconds to play, Camacho iced the game with a 50-yard bomb of a field goal that clipped the very top of the upright and deflected through. It had enough leg to go a lot farther.

Lukas Denis picked off Campbell’s first-down pass and returned it 20 yards for the game's final score with 6 seconds left.

All the Pirates weren’t pleased with the effort as players scuffled near the locker room after the game. Order was restored and the defending IFL champions left Bismarck with their fourth win in four games against the Bucks.

“Our receivers made big plays, my line blocked well and down the stretch they made some big plays for us,” Bennifield said. “That’s the No. 1 offensive line in the IFL and I believe in them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0