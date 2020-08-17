Larsen, Entz tried but couldn't find games for Bison to play in the fall

Second-year head coach Matt Entz, who led the Bison to their third straight FCS national championship last season -- and eighth in the last nine years -- did not mince words in describing what the last week has been like.

"Miserable ... wrapping it up in one big term," Entz said. "I have to stay positive. ... There's no way I can be more negative."

The FCS season, like so many, slowly began to unravel. The Bison had their first three games, including a marquee contest against Rose Bowl champion Oregon, canceled before practice even began. When word came down that the fall season was lost, Entz was in no mood for sugarcoating.

"Rip the Band-aid off as quickly as I could," he said. "Our seniors needed to know. Once we lost the Oregon game, the sense was it was unlikely we were going to play some (nonconference) games."

Losing a big ticket item like Bison football can have far reaching effects across the athletic department. For now, Larsen does not play on eliminating sports.

"From a financial perspective we have to take a look at a lot of different things," he said. "(Eliminating sports) certainly is one that will be way down on the list."