Larsen, Entz tried but couldn't find games for Bison to play in the fall

North Dakota State hasn't lost many football games on the field during the last decade.
The Bison did take an 'L' off the field recently, but it was not for a lack of trying.
After the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed its fall season to the spring of 2021 on Aug. 7, teams were still allowed to play three nonconference games. Problem was, nobody wanted to play the Bison.
"We reached out to over 100 programs," said NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen during a Zoom conference call with the media on Monday. "At the end of the day, we couldn't find three that wanted to play NDSU."
Unable to find any takers, NDSU announced on Friday it would not play any games in the fall.
"We hit all our connections trying to get games set up," Larsen said. "We were willing to take a much smaller guarantee. We were willing to go on the road. We were willing to guarantee (money) for teams to come here. We couldn't find three schools to agree."
Larsen said one school did agree to play the Bison, although he would not disclose which school that was. About half the inquiries NDSU staff members made to other universities about playing didn't even get a return call.
Since 2010, NDSU has lost just 13 of 150 games.
Second-year head coach Matt Entz, who led the Bison to their third straight FCS national championship last season -- and eighth in the last nine years -- did not mince words in describing what the last week has been like.
"Miserable ... wrapping it up in one big term," Entz said. "I have to stay positive. ... There's no way I can be more negative."
The FCS season, like so many, slowly began to unravel. The Bison had their first three games, including a marquee contest against Rose Bowl champion Oregon, canceled before practice even began. When word came down that the fall season was lost, Entz was in no mood for sugarcoating.
"Rip the Band-aid off as quickly as I could," he said. "Our seniors needed to know. Once we lost the Oregon game, the sense was it was unlikely we were going to play some (nonconference) games."
Losing a big ticket item like Bison football can have far reaching effects across the athletic department. For now, Larsen does not play on eliminating sports.
"From a financial perspective we have to take a look at a lot of different things," he said. "(Eliminating sports) certainly is one that will be way down on the list."
The on-field effects of moving the season from the fall to the spring is likely to have an impact. Starting linebacker Aaron Mercadel announced on Monday he will not play in the spring. The Oakland, Calif., native has already graduated.
All eyes will be on quarterback Trey Lance, the reigning FCS freshman and national player of the year. Lance has played just one season, but as a redshirt sophomore has been in college the required three years to enter the NFL draft. Many analysts peg the Marshall, Minn., native as a potential first-round pick.
Offensive lineman Dillon Radunz also faces a decision as a potential draft choice.
"I've had conversations with both and neither has told me they're done playing for NDSU," Entz said. "Until that moment I still consider them to be Bison.
"The last thing I want to do day in and day out is re-recruit our players."
Entz said offseason-style workouts will continue in some fashion through the fall, although they're waiting on further guidance from the NCAA on what exactly will be permitted.
"We need to get back to some football," Entz said, "and hopefully some normalcy too."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
