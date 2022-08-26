Killdeer looking to bounce back after bumpy season

Andy Cook’s first three years as head football coach at Killdeer has been a lot like riding a bronc, as the Cowboys have been up and down.

What happens this season remains to be seen, although based off Friday's 14-13 win over Stanley, there is reason for hope.

“We struggled that first year but made the playoffs,” Cook explained. “The second year we were 7-3 but lost a bunch of skill players from that team. Last year we had a good offensive line and ran the ball well. But we didn’t have a lot of skill players and that hurt us. We only won two games. I have no idea what we’re going to be like this year.”

There is one big certainty, however. Sophomore running back and linebacker Calvin Dobitz (6-0, 210) will show up every game, just like he did last year when he ran for 1,300 yards and was all-region -- as a freshman.

“He’s extremely strong and for his size he’s extremely fast,” Cook said. “His dad (Lou) was the coach before me. Calvin is the supersize version. On defense, he’s a hybrid linebacker and safety. He’s good on both sides of the ball.”

Dobitz was powerful enough to run inside and quick enough to get outside. But he can’t do it all. Cook said his skill position players are “significantly better” this season, thanks in part to having a JV season last year for the first time since he came to Killdeer. It also helped that numbers are up since having 17 players his first two seasons.

Competition for positions is up as well, starting with quarterback where a junior, sophomore and freshman are fighting it out.

Junior Gus Baumbach (5-10, 175) is the leading candidate after hobbling though half a season last year on a broken foot.

“He played three games on a broken foot last year. That worked about as well as you could imagine,” Cook said. “Gus is definitely a dual threat quarterback.”

Sophomore Kale Hansen (5-9, 175) is pushing Baumbach and freshman Tucker Baumbach (5-10, 170) is in the hunt as well.

“I’m not sure which one is going to make it. The junior started five games last year,” Cook said. "We moved a senior wide receiver in there and he got hurt. Then Kale Hansen stepped in and played most of the Heart River and all of the Shiloh game last year.”

Cook called Hansen a “diamond in the rough.”

“He’s a natural to the position. We’re trying to get him to do the fundamentals, and the same thing with Gus. He didn’t get to play any JV quarterback and got thrust in this varsity situation and played well,” Cook said.

Cook expects sophomore lineman and linebacker Noah Jepson (6-0, 195) to have another year like the one that earned him all-region linebacker honors last season. As a freshman, Jepson led the team with more than 100 tackles.

Junior Ben Roundy (6-4, 280) is the one key starter returning to the offensive and defensive lines. Junior Taylen Schettler (6-1, 280) also is expected to be a regular.