Kidder County's season starts off with a bad break

Before the first practice of the season, Kidder County's football team got a bad break.

Blake Braun, an anchor in the trenches for the Wolves for nearly a half-decade, suffered a broken leg playing basketball two days before practice started.

It seemed particularly unfair for a Wolves team which was hit hard by injuries last season. For their final game last fall, they had just 12 players dressed.

When practice started a few weeks back, the Wolves had 23 players out, but missing Braun hurt.

"He's clearly our best player. He's a college-level player," Kidder County coach Dave Silbernagel said. "He's not really replaceable, but it doesn't change what we do."

If there's a silver lining, Braun could be back later in the season. Silbernagel said a 4-to-6 week timetable is what they're working off.

If nothing else, the Wolves have been here before. The injuries last season provided playing time for younger players that are a year older now.

"We have about 13 guys back that did see a pretty good chunk of playing time last season," Silbernagel said. "Those kids are better. They've worked hard."

Despite the early adversity, the Wolves still showed plenty of promise in their season-opener in a narrow 14-12 loss to Hettinger-Scranton.

"We have talented kids. We have much better speed and speed plays in 9-man," Silbernagel said. "We're just really young and it just takes time, especially with freshmen. You don't want to throw them out there and just get overwhelmed."

Had Braun been available, the Wolves would have been able to send out an all-senior front. Still, with Keaton Luhmann and Dylann Schadegg back, they do have experienced and quality players to help lead the way for their option attack.

Simon Hager, another senior, is expected to see a good chunk of carries. Hager also is a top tackler for the Wolves at his linebacker spot.

Trevor Simmers bring some speed, while Trevor Miller will plenty of time at fullback and linebacker again. Collin Zimmerman is another option in the backfield on both sides of the ball.

Between junior Wyatt Binder and sophomores Thomas Moch and Jayden MacInnis, the Wolves have some options both at tight end and defensive end as well.

Calling the signals will be sophomore Trey Silbernagel, Dave's son, who had to hold off freshman Bryce Larson, who will see time at defensive back and possibly tight end.

"It was a good competition. Both kids have talent and are good players," Dave said. "Trey's really good in the run game and you need that in the option. He got some good experience last year, so hopefully he'll improve and take another step forward for us."

While last season was a tough go for the Wolves, Steele and Dawson have produced plenty of big-time football in recent history. Kidder County won the 9-man title in 2019 and might have done it again in 2020 had injuries not taken down key players.

"The kids have bought into the system. They know the main concepts, so now it's a matter of working on the little stuff. The technical aspects with footwork and angles that can make a big difference," Silbernagel said.

The Wolves could surprise this season and the future looks bright as well.

"We had a really good camp this summer where we played some of the better teams in the state and more than held our own," Silbernagel said. "These kids have taken some lumps, but they've stuck with it. It's a good group and I like the progress we've been making."