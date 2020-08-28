K-State commit Leingang ready to start season on ESPN2 against Legacy Saturday night

Andrew Leingang was not lacking for suitors when it came to where he was going to play college football.
With D-I offers pouring in from every corner of the country, the decision required deliberation. Especially considering the good-hearted nature of the hulking 6-foot-6, 275-pound lineman for the Century football team.
“With Andrew, knowing the type of kid he is, he probably had a tough time saying no to anybody,” Century head football coach Ron Wingenbach said. “He’s just a nice kid.”
Leingang, among the most highly recruited high school football players ever in North Dakota, said it came down to his gut when he committed to Kansas State last weekend. Chris Klieman’s Wildcats won out over fellow finalists Minnesota, Stanford and North Dakota State, where Klieman used to coach. Leingang also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon State and Yale among many others.
Leingang was able to take an in-person recruiting visit to Manhattan, Kan., to watch a game last fall before the coronavirus severely restricted on-campus recruiting.
“K-State did a great job recruiting myself and my family,” Leingang said. “I ended up building a great relationship with the coaching staff – coach Klieman, coach (Conor) Riley, coach (Courtney) Messingham.
“My gut instinct was that K-State was going to be a great place for me to thrive for the next four to five years.”
He wanted to seal the deal prior to the season beginning.
“I wanted to make the decision before our first game so that I could just focus on playing with my teammates and for our coaches,” he said. “I felt very comfortable making the decision when I did.”
Leingang’s first game is tonight and it truly will be under the spotlight.
Century, coming off a 12-0 state championship season, faces Legacy at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in a game that will be broadcast across the country on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
Leingang deflects individual attention, instead he’s happy to share the rare opportunity with his teammates and coaches.
“There’s a lot happening in our country right now with the virus and a lot of states not getting to have a football season or having it delayed. Obviously having ESPN broadcast our game is very unique and definitely a cool thing,” Leingang said. “For us, we’re just blessed to be able to have a season. We’re very thankful that we’re able to play and we’re looking forward to it.”
With nonconference games canceled due to the pandemic, it’s been a long training camp for Class AAA teams across the state. The relentless heat, while also trying to follow virus-related guidelines, has made for a grueling month. Complying with social-distancing protocols has meant no indoor locker rooms, which has been especially difficult with consistently soaring temperatures.
“It’s been a long haul,” Wingenbach said. “Our kids have been very resilient. They’ve probably handled it better than the coaches.”
Leingang said he and his teammates have been toeing the line when it comes to keeping everyone safe.
“We’re listening to our coaches and just trying to be smart,” he said. “Whatever we have to do to have a season, we’ll do it.”
On top of being a three-sport athlete – he plays basketball and participates in track and field – Leingang also excels academically. He plans to study engineering at K-State, with a lean toward chemical engineering.
“I’ve always enjoyed match and science … the problem-solving aspect of education,” he said.
Wingenbach expects him to thrive on and off the football field.
“Andrew does very well academically,” the Century head coach said. “He’s a bright kid.”
But first things first. Leingang’s primary focus is on enjoying his senior season with his Century teammates.
“All credit goes to my family, my friends and my great coaches,” he said. “I’m very blessed to be in this position and have the people in my life that I do.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!