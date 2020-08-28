K-State commit Leingang ready to start season on ESPN2 against Legacy Saturday night

He wanted to seal the deal prior to the season beginning.

“I wanted to make the decision before our first game so that I could just focus on playing with my teammates and for our coaches,” he said. “I felt very comfortable making the decision when I did.”

Leingang’s first game is tonight and it truly will be under the spotlight.

Century, coming off a 12-0 state championship season, faces Legacy at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in a game that will be broadcast across the country on ESPN2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

Leingang deflects individual attention, instead he’s happy to share the rare opportunity with his teammates and coaches.

“There’s a lot happening in our country right now with the virus and a lot of states not getting to have a football season or having it delayed. Obviously having ESPN broadcast our game is very unique and definitely a cool thing,” Leingang said. “For us, we’re just blessed to be able to have a season. We’re very thankful that we’re able to play and we’re looking forward to it.”