Johnsen, Century hurdle Mandan into Class AAA title game

Forty-eight, in fact. Lowman completed 26 of them, including touchdown passes to Aaron Grubb, Tyler Thilmony and Anthony Johnson -- all seniors.

"Our seniors, I tell you want, that's an impressive group," Sheldon said. "Most of them, they got one shot at it, just this year, their senior year and they made the most of it. They got us to the semifinals. We just ran into a great team tonight. We're really proud of our kids."

Century has a talented senior class as well. Cade Garcia, the Patriots' powerful tailback, ran for 93 yards on just 15 carries and a 1-yard touchdown on the Patriots' first drive of the second half.

Later, Schaffner hit Jacob Renz for a 13-yard touchdown pass. The next score was Johnsen's hurdling heroics.

"Brock's a talented kid. He's got that kind of stuff in him," Wingenbach said. "Noah, I thought, played really well. Ian (Ely), Jacob Renz and of course Brock made some plays tonight. That was good to see."

Century added a defensive touchdown for good measure. Andrew Leingang lowered the boom on Lowman for a sack near the goal line and Jacob Burckhard flopped on the fumble.

Century's making things look easy of late, but it is not.

"We have all the respect in the world for Mandan," Johnsen said. "They got so many great players. We knew we'd have to bring our 'A' game tonight. Our goal was to get back to the Dome. We’re there and now we just have to finish it off against another great team."

