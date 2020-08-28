Jilek, Titans run past Skyhawks

The benchmarks for great running backs is 1,000 yards in a season. After two games, Dickinson Trinity senior Nathaniel Jilek is about halfway there.
Jilek rushed 32 times for 234 yards and three touchdowns on Friday to lead the visiting Titans to a 24-14 Region 4 Class A football win over Shiloh Christian. Jilek, coming off a nearly 300-yard game against Minot Ryan, scored on runs of 1, 6 and 11 yards.
“It’s awesome to see that,” Jilek said. “I just want to work hard and my line has done a great job opening the holes for me.”
The Titans are 2-0, having beaten the team that beat them in the season opener last season (Ryan) and the team that ended their season (Shiloh).
“We definitely looked at the front end of our schedule as the meat of it,” Trinity coach John Odermann said. “Being 2-0 sets the table for us. Getting a little redemption is nice.”
Jilek was the star of the game and at no time did he shine brighter than in the third quarter. He lugged the ball on 16 of the Titans’ first 21 plays of the second half. He had 111 yards in the third quarter, which ended with Aiden Haich’s 25-yard field goal for a 17-7 lead as time expired.
After a scoreless first period, the teams exchanged touchdowns in the second and went into halftime tied 7-7.
Trinity opened the scoring with an 11-play, 90-yard drive that followed a 67-yard Trinity punt. That drive was kept alive by a deflected pass on third-and-7 that went to Braiden Kuhn for 17 yards and a first down.
On fourth-and-goal from the one, Michael Fagerland bulled in for the score with 4:22 left in the half.
The Titans rode Jilek to the end zone just before the half by driving 59 yards on nine plays. Jilek was involved in seven, including a 23-yard reception out of the backfield on fourth-and-six.
He followed that with a 13-yard sweep, a six-yard drive and a 1-yard TD run with just 19 seconds left on the clock.
Shiloh had 100 yards of offense in the first half, led by Fagerland’s 52 rushing yards. Fagerland finished the night with 53 yards. Kuhn added 50.
Jilek, meanwhile, had 66 of the Titans’ 69 yards on the ground in the first two quarters. The team finished the night with 268 rushing yards.
“We maybe adjusted a blocking scheme here or there but it was just the kids showing up in the second half ready to play,” Odermann said. “We have to come ready to play in the first half. You can’t be a second-half team every game.”
Trinity had won the toss and deferred to the second half. It took advantage of that by marching the ball for the go-ahead score. Jilek was the workhorse on a 13-play drive and capped it with a 6-yard run with 5:46 left in the quarter.
“I did get tired but then I look at the guy beside me and I do it for them because I know they’re doing it for me,” Jilek said. “They’re working for me, I can do it for them.”
Shiloh’s ensuing possession ended with one of its two lost fumbles (to go with two interceptions). The Titans turned that into a 25-yard Haich field goal as time ran out in the quarter.
Jilek scored his last touchdown from 11 yards out with 7:41 left.
Shiloh tacked on a final score when Fagerland hauled in a perfectly placed 40-yard pass from Josh Kolling with 3:02 left.
Kolling had been on the sideline until the Skyhawks’ score. Then come on to seal the deal.
“They’re good wins. It doesn’t matter where they are on the schedule,” Jilek said. “We needed these wins. It’s a good start.”
