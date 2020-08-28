Jilek, Titans run past Skyhawks

Trinity opened the scoring with an 11-play, 90-yard drive that followed a 67-yard Trinity punt. That drive was kept alive by a deflected pass on third-and-7 that went to Braiden Kuhn for 17 yards and a first down.

On fourth-and-goal from the one, Michael Fagerland bulled in for the score with 4:22 left in the half.

The Titans rode Jilek to the end zone just before the half by driving 59 yards on nine plays. Jilek was involved in seven, including a 23-yard reception out of the backfield on fourth-and-six.

He followed that with a 13-yard sweep, a six-yard drive and a 1-yard TD run with just 19 seconds left on the clock.

Shiloh had 100 yards of offense in the first half, led by Fagerland’s 52 rushing yards. Fagerland finished the night with 53 yards. Kuhn added 50.

Jilek, meanwhile, had 66 of the Titans’ 69 yards on the ground in the first two quarters. The team finished the night with 268 rushing yards.

“We maybe adjusted a blocking scheme here or there but it was just the kids showing up in the second half ready to play,” Odermann said. “We have to come ready to play in the first half. You can’t be a second-half team every game.”