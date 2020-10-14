Jeske, No. 1 Century kicking it into gear

Jeske said practice reps are where it starts.

“We have a lot of depth and competition at practice. That helps everybody get better,” he said.

The Patriots are still trying to get the passing game on track. Century has 17 completions in five games, two of them going to Jeske.

"We're working on the passing game," Jeske said. "We'll keep getting better."

Defensively, Jeske has two sacks, one behind Kansas State-bound Leingang, who leads with three. Jeske, who also is a thrower for the CHS track and field team, has drawn attention from college programs. Dickinson State and Valley City State have shown steady interest with MSU-Moorhead of the NSIC entering the fray lately. He’s not sure which side of the ball he would end up on.

“I’m definitely interested in playing college football,” Jeske said. “I’m undecided on a career. We’ll just have to see how it goes.”

It’s been an unorthodox senior year already. Having in-person classes only two days a week has been an adjustment for all Bismarck Public School students.

“It’s really different from normal,” Jeske said. “You have two different schedules, so you just try to get used to it the best you can.”