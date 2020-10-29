Jamestown forfeits playoff game against West Fargo Sheyenne for virus-related reasons

Jamestown’s Class AAA quarterfinal playoff football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

The Blue Jays have been dealing with positive cases of COVID-19 within the roster and coaching staff.

Jamestown was the No. 4 seed out of the West Region. West Fargo Sheyenne, the East Region’s No. 2 seed, advances to the semifinals, which will be played on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Blue Jays (4-3) were short-handed due for virus-related reasons in its final regular season game -- a 38-7 loss to Mandan -- on Oct. 24.

Jamestown is scheduled to compete in the reconfigured Class AA division next season.

