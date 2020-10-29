 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamestown forfeits playoff game against West Fargo Sheyenne for virus-related reasons

Jamestown forfeits playoff game against West Fargo Sheyenne for virus-related reasons

{{featured_button_text}}
092219-spt-jamestown2.jpg

Jamestown's Jakob Schempp (24) carries the ball during a game against Legacy.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Jamestown’s Class AAA quarterfinal playoff football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

The Blue Jays have been dealing with positive cases of COVID-19 within the roster and coaching staff.

Jamestown was the No. 4 seed out of the West Region. West Fargo Sheyenne, the East Region’s No. 2 seed, advances to the semifinals, which will be played on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Blue Jays (4-3) were short-handed due for virus-related reasons in its final regular season game -- a 38-7 loss to Mandan -- on Oct. 24.

Jamestown is scheduled to compete in the reconfigured Class AA division next season.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News