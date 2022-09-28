Jablonski providing big plays for No. 3 Braves

Karsyn Jablonski is bringing the big plays for third-ranked Mandan, big time.

The senior wide receiver is averaging 26.5 yards per catch for the Braves, who are 4-1 and face Bismarck High Friday night at the Bowl.

Coming off 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Jablonski was expecting to see some double teams come his way this fall. To his surprise, it hasn't happened much.

"It's not what I was expecting after last season, but I love it," said the 6-1, 165-pounder, who has drawn plenty of interest from NSIC schools on the recruiting trail. "I thought they might double me, but they're not really."

Doubles might not even do the trick, though. Jablonski is fast, naturally elusive and strong. Through five games, he has 583 yards receiving on 22 receptions. He also has a rushing touchdown and is averaging 12.7 yards on his three handoffs.

For opposing defenses, it's pick your poison with Mandan's offense.

Wide receiver Tahrye Frank also is putting up all-state numbers. The 6-1, 205-pound Frank is capable of both running away and through defenders. He has 21 catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

Lincon Wiseman is among the best tailbacks in the state. Despite missing almost two full games, the 5-9, 205-pounder has 410 yards on 82 carries with six touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Max Carlson directs the Mandan offense, which is averaging just a tick under 35 points per game.

"If you double me, you got Tahrye. If you double Tahrye, throw it to me. And we got a great runner in Lincon and Max does a good job running the show," Jablonski said. "We got some good options."

Few can pop the big play like Jablonski, though.

So far this season, he has a 95-yard touchdown catch, a 74-yard TD reception and a 22-yard rushing score.

Todd Sheldon, head coach and play-caller for the Braves, does a good job spreading the ball around, but few offer home run potential like Jablonski.

"With Karsyn, you just get the ball in his hands. Pass, rush, punt, kickoff, he can score from anywhere," Sheldon said. "Just get it to him."

Even with Jablonski's big-play reputation, the Braves find a way to get him the ball.

"Everybody knows where 2 is. He's a special player," Sheldon said of Jablonski, who wears number 2. "Other teams know that, but you still have to get the ball in his hands. We have a lot of good players and that does make it difficult for teams to scheme for just one guy."

The Braves did climb to No. 1 in the poll earlier in the season, but a home loss to Minot knocked them off that perch. Jablonski said it wasn't the worst thing in the world, but they did not enjoy that feeling.

"When we got to number 1, we might have got a little too cocky. It wasn't that we stopped working or anything like that. I guess it just happens like that sometimes," he said. "We got humbled and I think we've responded pretty well. Our goal is to get back up there. Obviously, being number 1 at the end is what we want."

Jablonski singled himself out for continued improvement.

"You can't be satisfied with anything. I need to improve my route running, just be more crisp, and catch every ball that hits my hands," he said.

The Braves have not allowed a single point in their last two games, but there's no time for basking.

"We can definitely improve. We're off to a pretty good start, but there's a lot of season still left," Jablonski said. "So we just have to keep getting better at what we're doing. If we can do that, I think we'll be there at the end."