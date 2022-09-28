 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jablonski providing big plays for No. 3 Braves

  • 0
092422-spt-grid6.jpg

Mandan wide receiver Karsyn Jablonski (2) carries the football as St. Mary's Sam Fedorchak (5) chases during Friday night's game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Karsyn Jablonski is bringing the big plays for third-ranked Mandan, big time. 

The senior wide receiver is averaging 26.5 yards per catch for the Braves, who are 4-1 and face Bismarck High Friday night at the Bowl.

Coming off 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns last season, Jablonski was expecting to see some double teams come his way this fall. To his surprise, it hasn't happened much.

"It's not what I was expecting after last season, but I love it," said the 6-1, 165-pounder, who has drawn plenty of interest from NSIC schools on the recruiting trail. "I thought they might double me, but they're not really."

Doubles might not even do the trick, though. Jablonski is fast, naturally elusive and strong. Through five games, he has 583 yards receiving on 22 receptions. He also has a rushing touchdown and is averaging 12.7 yards on his three handoffs.

People are also reading…

For opposing defenses, it's pick your poison with Mandan's offense.

Wide receiver Tahrye Frank also is putting up all-state numbers. The 6-1, 205-pound Frank is capable of both running away and through defenders. He has 21 catches for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

Lincon Wiseman is among the best tailbacks in the state. Despite missing almost two full games, the 5-9, 205-pounder has 410 yards on 82 carries with six touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Max Carlson directs the Mandan offense, which is averaging just a tick under 35 points per game.

"If you double me, you got Tahrye. If you double Tahrye, throw it to me. And we got a great runner in Lincon and Max does a good job running the show," Jablonski said. "We got some good options."

Few can pop the big play like Jablonski, though.

So far this season, he has a 95-yard touchdown catch, a 74-yard TD reception and a 22-yard rushing score.

Todd Sheldon, head coach and play-caller for the Braves, does a good job spreading the ball around, but few offer home run potential like Jablonski.

"With Karsyn, you just get the ball in his hands. Pass, rush, punt, kickoff, he can score from anywhere," Sheldon said. "Just get it to him."

Even with Jablonski's big-play reputation, the Braves find a way to get him the ball.

"Everybody knows where 2 is. He's a special player," Sheldon said of Jablonski, who wears number 2. "Other teams know that, but you still have to get the ball in his hands. We have a lot of good players and that does make it difficult for teams to scheme for just one guy."

The Braves did climb to No. 1 in the poll earlier in the season, but a home loss to Minot knocked them off that perch. Jablonski said it wasn't the worst thing in the world, but they did not enjoy that feeling.

"When we got to number 1, we might have got a little too cocky. It wasn't that we stopped working or anything like that. I guess it just happens like that sometimes," he said. "We got humbled and I think we've responded pretty well. Our goal is to get back up there. Obviously, being number 1 at the end is what we want."

Jablonski singled himself out for continued improvement.

"You can't be satisfied with anything. I need to improve my route running, just be more crisp, and catch every ball that hits my hands," he said. 

The Braves have not allowed a single point in their last two games, but there's no time for basking.

"We can definitely improve. We're off to a pretty good start, but there's a lot of season still left," Jablonski said. "So we just have to keep getting better at what we're doing. If we can do that, I think we'll be there at the end."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 41-34 upset victory against No. 6 Oklahoma

Five key takeaways from Kansas State’s 41-34 upset victory against No. 6 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma football team will benefit from at least one unexpected perk when it leaves the Big 12 for the SEC. It will no longer have to play Kansas State every season. The Wildcats were once again a thorn in the Sooners’ side on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. K-State defeated Oklahoma, 41-34, for a road upset that few of the 84,376 in attendance saw coming. K-State (3-1, 1-0 ...

In uncertain college football landscape, the future is now for UNC and the ACC

In uncertain college football landscape, the future is now for UNC and the ACC

The text message conversation began on the afternoon of June 30 the way countless others around the country did, with two people with an interest in college athletics commiserating about the news of the day. They were not merely fans, though, but two of the most powerful figures in the ACC, leaders with an ability to shape the future of the conference, and college sports. “I just heard USC and ...

John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix

John Romano: Nothing wrong with the Bucs that Rob Gronkowski can’t fix

TAMPA, Fla. — Make the call. Bend the knee. Open the vault. Do whatever it takes, but for goodness’ sake, find a way to get these crazy kids together again. Promise midweek vacations. Tease with more endorsements. Make it clear that he, alone, can rescue the Bucs. Just find a way to get Rob Gronkowski back in Tom Brady’s huddle. You can see it, right? There is nothing wrong with Tampa Bay’s ...

Vahe Gregorian: How former Kansas coaches Mark Mangino and Glen Mason are tethered to Lance Leipold

Vahe Gregorian: How former Kansas coaches Mark Mangino and Glen Mason are tethered to Lance Leipold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In Rome on Wednesday morning, Mark Mangino went to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City for a Papal Audience with Pope Francis. “I got within 10-12 feet of him!” he said via text message. Even amid an amazing trip, though, Mangino wanted to take a moment to convey his thoughts about the 3-0 start by Kansas football in its second season under coach Lance Leipold. Entering its ...

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News