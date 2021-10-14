Injury-depleted Imperials hoping to use new formula in 9-man playoffs

There's Plan B. Then there's Plan C and D.

Unfortunately, the Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter football team is getting down in the alphabet at the worst possible time.

The Imperials lost their starting quarterback, Tucker Schneider, to a major knee injury Sept. 24. Then last week, backup QB and starter of the future Joren Jangula went down. He also is likely lost for the season.

This is all happening as the nine-man playoffs kick off Saturday. The Imperials host Mott-Regent at 1 p.m. Plan D will be in full effect.

"It's next man up, as hard as it is to say that because you feel terrible for the kids," Imperials head coach Kelly McCleary said. "Especially for a kid like Tucker who's been such a great player for us. You hate to see that happen."

You wouldn't put it past McCleary to find a way, though. The Napoleon native has a .729 winning percentage in his 14 seasons leading the Imperials.

However they piece it together Saturday, it'll look different.

"It shortens up the playbook a little bit," McCleary joked. "You can't really go in and just make a different offense. We have some new concepts, but we still have the same attitude and goals for ourselves."