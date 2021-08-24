Inexperienced Braves must grow up fast

With a largely inexperienced team and a demanding opening game, Mandan High School football coach Todd Sheldon needs players who learn fast and retain well.
The Braves, 5-4 last season and a state AAA semifinalist, open with Bismarck at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bowl. Bismarck, like Mandan a semifinalist last fall, is coming off a 7-2 season.
Both teams will be diving into a new statewide AA schedule that includes 10 teams, six from the Western Dakota Association and four from the Eastern Dakota Conference.
"It's a game that matters a lot and we're starting with a ton of junior kids. ... It will be rough to get them to where they need to be, but I think their level of athleticism will carry us," Sheldon said as he looked ahead to his team's opener.
"We're going to have to jell pretty quick and make adjustments pretty fast," he added.
There will be a few parts missing from the Mandan lineup on Thursday.
"We had a sophomore lineman who was right on the verge of being a starter who was injured in the scrimmage with Legacy ... and we have some kids waiting out academic issues, so we'll be better in week 2 than week 1," Sheldon noted.
Mandan will be trying to bounce back from the loss of 23 graduated seniors. Those 23 took a huge amount of playing time with them. This year's 10-man senior class stands in stark contrast.
One of the building blocks left behind is Aaron Grubb, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior who was a two-way all-conference and second-team all-state player last season. He played tight end and was a defensive lineman last season. He caught 12 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns last fall and ranked second on the team in tackles.
The building blocks in the line are Brady Boehm and Owen Gress, who played regularly on defense last year as sophomores. They'll be joined by Turner Locken, a senior who was moved from tight end to bolster the line. All three of those linemen will also get playing time on offense.
Seniors Sam Burr and Brenden Palmer, who were in the linebacker rotation last season, return. The secondary, however, will be filled with newcomers.
Burr and Palmer, who got limited playing time in the backfield last year, are Sheldon's picks to start against Bismarck at fullback and tailback, respectively. Palmer gained 15 yards on five carries in 2020, but Burr had no varsity carries. They'll be joined in the backfield by junior quarterback Max Carlson, who was called on to throw only four passes last season.
"(Carlson) seems comfortable," Sheldon said. "He has a strong arm and he's a bigger kid -- 6-3 or 6-4 -- and he runs pretty well."
Aside from Grubb, the Braves have only two receivers who caught the ball last season. Junior Tahrye Frank caught four passes for 81 yards and junior Karsyn Jablonski pulled in one pass for 11 yards.
Both of Mandan's kickers from last season, senior Sarah Burgum and junior Alex Wegner, return. Burgum kicked a field goal and 17 extra points last fall and Wegner booted five extra points.
"Alex has a soccer game, so Sarah will do all the kicking on Thursday," Sheldon said.
Based on what he saw in a scrimmage with Legacy, Sheldon said his offense appears to be ahead of the defense.
"If it's anything like the scrimmage, the offense is going to have to be pretty efficient until we get everyone in the defensive scheme of things," he observed.
Looking at the bigger picture, Sheldon likes what he sees in terms of numbers. A shade over 100 students in grades 9-12 are on the football team.
"This is the fourth consecutive year with over 100 kids. Four years ago was the first year we hit 100," he said. "The junior class and the sophomore class are pretty good classes. We're looking at about 35 kids in both those classes and about 40 freshmen."