Inexperienced Braves must grow up fast

With a largely inexperienced team and a demanding opening game, Mandan High School football coach Todd Sheldon needs players who learn fast and retain well.

The Braves, 5-4 last season and a state AAA semifinalist, open with Bismarck at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bowl. Bismarck, like Mandan a semifinalist last fall, is coming off a 7-2 season.

Both teams will be diving into a new statewide AA schedule that includes 10 teams, six from the Western Dakota Association and four from the Eastern Dakota Conference.

"It's a game that matters a lot and we're starting with a ton of junior kids. ... It will be rough to get them to where they need to be, but I think their level of athleticism will carry us," Sheldon said as he looked ahead to his team's opener.

"We're going to have to jell pretty quick and make adjustments pretty fast," he added.

There will be a few parts missing from the Mandan lineup on Thursday.

"We had a sophomore lineman who was right on the verge of being a starter who was injured in the scrimmage with Legacy ... and we have some kids waiting out academic issues, so we'll be better in week 2 than week 1," Sheldon noted.