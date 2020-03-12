Indoor Football League season suspened; U-Mary teams at nationals headed home

The Indoor Football League is postponing its season until further notice, following Saturday night's games in Oakland and San Diego.
The Bismarck Bucks' game in Sioux Falls on Sunday has been postponed.
With the NCAA canceling all winter and spring championships, three University of Mary teams were affected.
The Marauders had began competing in the national swimming meet in Geneva, Ohio on Wednesday. Additionally, the indoor track meet in Birmingham, Ala., and the wrestling tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., were canceled, forcing U-Mary athletes and coaches back to Bismarck.
