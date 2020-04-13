IFL cancels 2020 season, Bucks' GM had put pieces in place had season restarted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heidi Ripplinger and the Bismarck Bucks were hopeful the Indoor Football League season would resume at some point this spring.

Monday, that hope died.

The IFL announced it was cancelling the remainder of the 2020 season, the latest victim of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season.

"The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern."

As of late last week, Ripplinger had the pieces already in place for a potential return to play. She went so far as to reserve future dates at the Bismarck Event Center for not only Bucks games, but potentially as a neutral site for teams unable to play in their home cities.