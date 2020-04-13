IFL cancels 2020 season, Bucks' GM had put pieces in place had season restarted

Heidi Ripplinger and the Bismarck Bucks were hopeful the Indoor Football League season would resume at some point this spring.
Monday, that hope died.
The IFL announced it was cancelling the remainder of the 2020 season, the latest victim of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season.
"The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern."
As of late last week, Ripplinger had the pieces already in place for a potential return to play. She went so far as to reserve future dates at the Bismarck Event Center for not only Bucks games, but potentially as a neutral site for teams unable to play in their home cities.
The 13-team IFL also has teams in Albuquerque, N.M., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Des Moines, Frisco, Texas, Green Bay, Moline, Ill., Oakland, Calif., Phoenix, San Diego, Sioux Falls, Spokane, Wash., and Tucson, Ariz.
The IFL had barely kicked off the 2020 campaign when play was halted March 12.
The IFL regular season was scheduled to run from March 7 through June 27.
Ripplinger estimated a refigured season could potentially stretch into mid-August before other logistical issues would arise.
“It’s somewhat open-ended but when you start getting into the middle of August you’re going to have some issues with access to facilities,” she said.
The Bucks were one of only four teams to play a game -- losing 50-36 to the San Diego Strike Force on March 8 -- before play was suspended.
Half of the Bucks 20-player roster remained in the area, picking up jobs as they waited for the season to resume.
“The players did have the option of returning home but we had 10 players stay and they’ve been working on community support programs,” Ripplinger said. “Everything from running fiber communication lines, dropping off equipment for businesses, helping connect rural communities to the internet that didn’t have it previously, stocking store shelves, working in hospitals and even shoveling snow.
“They came here primarily to play football but they’ve been helping out a lot in the community, trying to stay busy and not get stir crazy.”
The IFL announced next season's schedule will feature 16 games, two more than the 2020 slate.
"I am extremely proud of how our IFL teams have taken prominent leadership roles within their respective communities to provide assistance and hope to those who need it most," Tryon said. "We will continue those efforts as best we can and we will work directly with our local governments and healthcare providers to help in any way we can in the midst of these difficult times."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
