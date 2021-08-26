Huus, Demons overcome 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Mandan

But a determined Mandan team got off to a fast start behind the play of junior quarterback Max Carlson and a fleet of receivers.

“That was a team that wasn’t in awe of us, nor should they be. They came out and took it to us,” Gibson said. “Give them a lot of credit.”

With 2:56 left in the first quarter, the Braves took over on their own 20-yard line after Bismarck had missed a 37-yard field goal attempt.

Carlson guided two long scoring drives to stake the Braves to a 14-0 halftime lead. He ended the night 12-for-21 for 189 yards. He also scored on a 15-yard run and threw a PAT pass to Sam Burr to tie the game 22-22 with 2:26 to play.

Carlson connected on all five pass attempts on an eight-play drive, capping it with a nine-yard slant pass to Thrye Frank for the game’s first TD with 11:11 left in the opening half.

The Braves held again and took over with 7:11 to play in the half. Jayce Johnson handled the ground game and Carlson completed several big passes as Mandan converted two third-down conversions and one fourth-down, setting the Braves up with first-and-goal from the the 1-yard line. From there, Sam Burr bulled in for a TD with 48 seconds left in the half. Sarah Burgum’s PAT made it 14-0.