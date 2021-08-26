Huus, Demons overcome 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Mandan

It took Bismarck High senior running back Isaiah Huus two quarters to get rolling against Mandan Thursday night at the Bowl, but when he did there was no stopping him.
Huus ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Demons to a 28-22 season-opening 11AA West Region win over the Mandan Braves. The game wasn’t decided until Huus scored on a six-yard run with 26 seconds to play.
Afterward, BHS coach Mark Gibson wasn’t a happy camper, with a lot of his ire aimed at Bismarck’s near 100 yards in penalties.
“The most disappointing thing for us was playing undisciplined,” Gibson said. “When you play undisciplined, bad things are going to happen. We have to clean that up.”
Held to just 32 yards on seven carries in the first half, Huus gave a glimpse of what was to come with a 31-yard run on his last carry before the break. A battering ram with speed, he ran 20 times for 219 yards in the second half against a worn-down Mandan defense. All the other Demons accounted for 30 yards rushing.
“The first half, I don’t know if we were ready,” Huus said. “We just needed that halftime talk – we got chewed out, but it was motivation. Then we just came together.”
Thursday’s game was the first time – back to at least 1975 – the two met on opening day. The Demons have beaten the Braves 11 straight times dating back to Oct. 7, 2011, when Mandan won 20-19.
But a determined Mandan team got off to a fast start behind the play of junior quarterback Max Carlson and a fleet of receivers.
“That was a team that wasn’t in awe of us, nor should they be. They came out and took it to us,” Gibson said. “Give them a lot of credit.”
With 2:56 left in the first quarter, the Braves took over on their own 20-yard line after Bismarck had missed a 37-yard field goal attempt.
Carlson guided two long scoring drives to stake the Braves to a 14-0 halftime lead. He ended the night 12-for-21 for 189 yards. He also scored on a 15-yard run and threw a PAT pass to Sam Burr to tie the game 22-22 with 2:26 to play.
Carlson connected on all five pass attempts on an eight-play drive, capping it with a nine-yard slant pass to Thrye Frank for the game’s first TD with 11:11 left in the opening half.
The Braves held again and took over with 7:11 to play in the half. Jayce Johnson handled the ground game and Carlson completed several big passes as Mandan converted two third-down conversions and one fourth-down, setting the Braves up with first-and-goal from the the 1-yard line. From there, Sam Burr bulled in for a TD with 48 seconds left in the half. Sarah Burgum’s PAT made it 14-0.
Carlson was 7-for-9 for 111 yards in the first half, while the Braves held the Demons to just 84 yards rushing. That’s a little misleading, too, as 54 of that came on the last two plays.
But Bismarck went back to a tried-and-true offense to open the second half. Huus literally was the offense on a six-play 57-yard drive. He carried it on every play and scored on a 31-yard run with 9:27 left. Ethan Stotz’s PAT made it 14-7.
Huus was just getting started.
With 11:57 to play, he capped a 51-yard drive with a one-yard run. The Demons then botched the PAT, but Mandan was offside. Given another chance, Gibson went for two and Huus scored for a 15-14 lead.
After an exchange of punts and one of Mandan’s two lost fumbles, Huus rumbled 56 yards for a TD with 6:29 left to make it 22-14.
Carlson answered that touchdown when he scored on a 15-yard keeper with 4:26 to play, tying it at 22-22.
The last three minutes belonged to Stotz and Huus, who actually scored twice but had the first TD called back for holding.
Stotz ran nine yards from his own 20 to begin the drive and caught a 23-yard pass as part of a series of four first downs on four snaps. Huus then ran 11 yards for a TD but that was erased. Another run by Stotz and two more by Huus broke the tie.
The game came down to an untimed down thanks to a pass interference on the Demons, but Carlson’s last toss into the end zone was picked off.