Holsteins hold off Cougars for a trip to Fargo

NEW SALEM – The New Salem-Almont defense came up with one final stop. Ty Wolding brought the offense on the field to kill the final seconds in the Victory formation.

Next stop: the Dakota Bowl.

No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont won its 11th consecutive game, and its third straight postseason game on home turf, on Saturday, emerging victorious after a back-and-forth nine-man semifinal battle with North Prairie.

Nothing came easily as the Holsteins jumped out to an early lead, fell behind in the second half, took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on for a 30-26 victory over the Cougars.

The Holsteins will play for a state title next week, their first appearance in the title game since 2018.

“I think it’s just heart,” New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan said. “I don’t know X and O’s wise, we beat the heck out of each other. We had everything covered, they had things covered, we got a big play here or there, they got a big play here or there ... I think it just came down to that last play and just a little extra effort and energy and they made a play.

“I can’t say we controlled the line of scrimmage, that was a battle back and forth but I tell you what we hung in there and got the job done.”

Ty Wolding accounted for 179 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns as New Salem-Almont earned a title-game matchup with No. 3-ranked Cavalier next Friday at the Fargodome. The Tornadoes knocked off No. 1-ranked LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 34-20 in the other semifinal contest.

“We had to keep our heads up,” said Wolding, the Holsteins’ senior quarterback. “If we messed up on a play, we had to move, we had to keep going hard every play.

“They’re a hard, physical team. They’re hard to stop. It was a battle back and forth.”

Wolding helped stake the Holsteins to the early lead. NSA scored on two of its first three offensive possessions. The hosts took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards on 11 plays, capped by a Wolding 25-yard pass to Wyatt Kuhn. Wolding hit Kuhn with a two-point conversion pass for an early 8-0 lead.

The Cougars answered quickly. Nicholas Mears broke free on a 47-yard touchdown run, pulling North Prairie within 8-6 after the two-point run failed.

The Holsteins’ second drive stalled at midfield, but Wolding scored from 5 yards out on the ground to cap a 43-yard drive early in the second quarter. A Wolding two-point pass to Kane Grinsteiner made it 16-6.

“Ty is playing well right now,” Kleinjan said. “He had a big game last week. He threw the ball really well today and made some runs when we needed them. He’s just a heck of a football player, playing like a senior that knows his career is just about over for high school football. He’s playing his heart out.”

North Prairie pulled within 16-12 at the half, scoring on a 14-yard Mears TD pass to Blake Mattson 35 seconds before intermission.

The Cougars took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched 56 yards in six plays, with Mears hitting Mattson on an 18-yard scoring strike to give North Prairie the lead 20-16.

Mears rushed 26 times for 209 yards and completed 9 of 18 passes for 157 yards. He accounted for all four of the Cougars’ TDs, two rushing and two throwing.

But the Holsteins’ defense came up big in the second half, intercepting Mears twice and stopping their final drive in the final minute to preserve the victory.

The Cougars were threatening to add to their four-point lead in the third quarter, reaching the red zone before Trenton Klatt picked off Mears on third-and-9 from the NSA 12.

Taking over at their own 3, New Salem-Almont scored five plays later when Wolding hit Kuhn on a swing pass and Kuhn broke free down the sideline, sprinting 79 yards for a touchdown to give the Holsteins back the lead at 24-20 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

Kuhn had three catches for 115 yards and a pair of TDs for the Holsteins.

North Prairie moved the ball to midfield early in the fourth quarter before Mears’ fourth-down pass was picked off by Ethan Maier and returned 65 yards for a TD, making it 30-20 NSA.

“Our pass defense has been a little inconsistent this year,” Kleinjan said. “When we needed plays today, those kids rose to the occasion and they made the play. Bottom line is, they got done what we needed to get done.

“North Prairie is an unbelievably talented team. They played their hearts out. When the buzzer rang, we just happened to be in the lead. I’ll take it.”

A Mears 1-yard TD run with 5:47 left pulled North Prairie within 30-26. After the Holsteins went three and out, the Cougars had one final opportunity, taking over at their own 5, needing a touchdown.

Mears picked up 44 yards on a third-down run to move the ball to the NSA 45. A holding penalty pushed them back to their own side of the 50 and the drive ended with a pair of incompletions on third- and fourth-and-long.

“Our defense really played their hearts out,” Wolding said. “Hats off to the DBs, they stuck it out there and gave it everything they had. We had a couple of tipped balls they got lucky on and caught but they played well.”

Next up for the Holsteins will be a 11-0 Tornadoes team that knocked off the top-seeded Loboes in LaMoure.

“We’ll go to work. Get after it, it’s a short week so we’ve got to pick up the pace and get things done and we’ll do what we’ve got to do and get ourselves ready and see where the chips may fall down at the Fargodome,” Kleinjan said.