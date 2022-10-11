 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

High School Football Standings

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Davies;2-1;5-2

Fargo Shanley;2-1;6-1

West Fargo Sheyenne;2-1;6-1

West Fargo;0-3;3-4

Friday, Oct. 14

Century at Fargo Davies

West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck

Fargo Shanley at Mandan

Fargo North at West Fargo

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Mandan;4-1;6-1

Minot;4-1;4-3

Legacy;3-1;4-3

St. Mary’s;2-2;3-4

Century;2-2;2-5

Williston;0-4;2-6

Bismarck;0-4;0-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Century at Fargo Davies

West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck

St. Mary’s at Legacy

Minot at Williston

Fargo Shanley at Mandan

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Grand Forks Red River;4-0;6-2

Valley City;3-0;7-0

Fargo South;3-0;3-3

Fargo North;5-1;5-2

Wahpeton;2-2;4-3

Devils Lake;1-4;2-5

Grand Forks Central;1-4;2-5

West Fargo Horace;0-6;0-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Fargo North at West Fargo

Wahpeton at Fargo South

Valley City at Grand Forks Central

Jamestown at West Fargo Horace

Devils Lake at Watford City

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Jamestown;3-0;5-2

Dickinson;1-1;3-4

Watford City;1-2;1-6

Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-6

Friday, Oct. 14

Dickinson at Turtle Mountain

Jamestown at West Fargo Horace

Dickinson at Turtle Mountain

Devils Lake at Watford City

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Kindred;7-0;8-0

Oakes;6-1;7-1

Central Cass;6-2;6-2

Lisbon;4-3;5-3

Linton-HMB;3-4;3-4

Sargent County;3-4;3-5

Fargo Oak Grove;2-5;2-6

Northern Cass;1-6;1-7

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-7;0-8

Friday, Oct. 14

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Kindred

Sargent County at Lisbon

Oakes at Northern Cass

Linton-HMB at Fargo Oak Grove

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;7-0;8-0

Thompson;6-1;7-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley;6-1;6-2

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;4-3;5-3

Carrington;3-4;3-4

Harvey-Wells County;3-5;3-5

Rugby;2-5;3-5

Park River;1-6;1-7

Grafton;0-6;0-8

Friday, Oct. 7

Hillsboro-Central Valley at Thompson

Grafton at Rugby

Carrington at Langdon-Edmore-Munich

Park River at Bottineau

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;6-0;8-0

Ray-Powers Lake;5-1;6-2

Des Lacs-Burlington;5-1;5-2

Minot Ryan;3-3;3-5

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;2-4;4-4

South Prairie-Max;1-5;2-6

Nedrose;1-5;1-6

Stanley;1-5;1-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Minot Ryan at Nedrose

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Ray-Powers Lake

Des Lacs-Burlington at Stanley

South Prairie-Max at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;6-0;7-1

Dickinson Trinity;5-1;7-1

Shiloh Christian;4-2;6-2

Bowman County;4-2;5-3

Hazen;2-4;3-5

Killdeer;2-4;3-5

Southern McLean;1-5;2-6

Heart River;0-6;0-7

Friday, Oct. 14

Dickinson Trinity at Southern McLean

Beulah at Bowman County

Heart River at Hazen

Killdeer at Shiloh Christian

CLASS B 9-MAN

x-won region title

y-clinched playoff berth

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

x-LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;4-0;8-0

y-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;3-1;6-2

y-Richland;2-2;4-4

Hankinson;1-3;4-4

Tri-State;0-4;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 15

Richland at Maple River

Hatton-Northwood at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

x-Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;7-1

y-Maple River;3-1;5-3

y-Hatton-Northwood;2-2;3-5

Griggs-Midkota;1-3;2-6

Enderlin;0-4;1-7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Richland at Maple River

Hatton-Northwood at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

x-Cavalier;4-0;7-0

y-North Border;3-1;5-3

y-Larimore;2-2;3-5

Nelson County;1-3;5-3

Midway-Minto;0-5;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 15

New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Border

Larimore at North Star

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

x-North Prairie;4-0;8-0

y-North Star;2-2;4-4

y-New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-2;4-4

Four Winds;2-2;5-3

Benson County;0-4;1-7

Saturday, Oct. 15

Larimore at North Star

New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Border

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

x-New Salem-Almont;4-0;8-0

y-South Border;3-1;7-1

y-Kidder County;2-2;2-5

Central McLean;1-3;3-5

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;3-4

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hettinger-Scranton at South Border

Kidder County at Hettinger County

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

x-Grant County-Flasher;4-0;6-2

y-Hettinger County;3-1;4-4

y-Hettinger-Scranton;2-2;4-4

Beach;1-3;3-5

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-4;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 15

Kidder County at Hettinger County

Hettinger-Scranton at South Border

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

x-St. John;4-0;6-2

y-Westhope-Newburg;2-1;5-3

y-Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;1-2;3-5

Dunseith;1-2;2-6

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-3;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 15

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Surrey

Tioga at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

x-Divide County;5-0;8-0

y-Surrey;4-1;5-3

y-Tioga;3-2;5-3

Berthold;1-3;2-6

Alexander;1-3;4-5

Parshall;0-5;0-5

Saturday, Oct. 15

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Surrey

Tioga at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 15

Game 1: R1#3 Richland (4-4) at R2#2 Maple River (5-3), 1 p.m. at Hope-Page HS

Game 2: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (3-5) at R8#2 Surrey (5-3), 1 p.m.

Game 3: R3#3 Larimore (4-4) at R4#2 North Star (4-4), 1 p.m.

Game 4: R2#3 Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2), 1 p.m. at Wyndmere

Game 5: R5#3 Kidder County (2-6) at R6#2 Hettinger County (4-4), 1 p.m. at Mott-Regent

Game 6: R6#3 Hettinger-Scranton (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (6-2), 2 p.m. at Wishek

Game 7: R4#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-4) at R3#2 North Border (5-3), 1 p.m. at Pembina

Game 8: R8#3 Tioga (5-3) at R7#2 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (5-3), 2 p.m. at Westhope

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 22

Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)

Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 St. John (6-2)

Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 Cavalier (8-0)

Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)

Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (8-0)

Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 Grant County-Flasher (6-2)

Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 North Prairie (8-0)

Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 Divide County (8-0)

Quarterfinals

Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14

Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 5

Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

Championship

Dakota Bowl at Fargodome

Friday, Nov. 11

Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 23, Noon

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;5-0

Trenton;4-2

White Shield;1-3

Drayton;0-3

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;5-2

New Town;0-4

