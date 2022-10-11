High School Football Standings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Davies;2-1;5-2
Fargo Shanley;2-1;6-1
West Fargo Sheyenne;2-1;6-1
West Fargo;0-3;3-4
Friday, Oct. 14
Century at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck
Fargo Shanley at Mandan
Fargo North at West Fargo
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Mandan;4-1;6-1
Minot;4-1;4-3
Legacy;3-1;4-3
St. Mary’s;2-2;3-4
Century;2-2;2-5
Williston;0-4;2-6
Bismarck;0-4;0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Century at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck
St. Mary’s at Legacy
Minot at Williston
Fargo Shanley at Mandan
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Grand Forks Red River;4-0;6-2
Valley City;3-0;7-0
Fargo South;3-0;3-3
Fargo North;5-1;5-2
Wahpeton;2-2;4-3
Devils Lake;1-4;2-5
Grand Forks Central;1-4;2-5
West Fargo Horace;0-6;0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Fargo North at West Fargo
Wahpeton at Fargo South
Valley City at Grand Forks Central
Jamestown at West Fargo Horace
Devils Lake at Watford City
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Jamestown;3-0;5-2
Dickinson;1-1;3-4
Watford City;1-2;1-6
Turtle Mountain;0-2;1-6
Friday, Oct. 14
Dickinson at Turtle Mountain
Jamestown at West Fargo Horace
Dickinson at Turtle Mountain
Devils Lake at Watford City
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Kindred;7-0;8-0
Oakes;6-1;7-1
Central Cass;6-2;6-2
Lisbon;4-3;5-3
Linton-HMB;3-4;3-4
Sargent County;3-4;3-5
Fargo Oak Grove;2-5;2-6
Northern Cass;1-6;1-7
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-7;0-8
Friday, Oct. 14
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm at Kindred
Sargent County at Lisbon
Oakes at Northern Cass
Linton-HMB at Fargo Oak Grove
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Bottineau;7-0;8-0
Thompson;6-1;7-1
Hillsboro-Central Valley;6-1;6-2
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;4-3;5-3
Carrington;3-4;3-4
Harvey-Wells County;3-5;3-5
Rugby;2-5;3-5
Park River;1-6;1-7
Grafton;0-6;0-8
Friday, Oct. 7
Hillsboro-Central Valley at Thompson
Grafton at Rugby
Carrington at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Park River at Bottineau
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;6-0;8-0
Ray-Powers Lake;5-1;6-2
Des Lacs-Burlington;5-1;5-2
Minot Ryan;3-3;3-5
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;2-4;4-4
South Prairie-Max;1-5;2-6
Nedrose;1-5;1-6
Stanley;1-5;1-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Minot Ryan at Nedrose
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison at Ray-Powers Lake
Des Lacs-Burlington at Stanley
South Prairie-Max at Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Beulah;6-0;7-1
Dickinson Trinity;5-1;7-1
Shiloh Christian;4-2;6-2
Bowman County;4-2;5-3
Hazen;2-4;3-5
Killdeer;2-4;3-5
Southern McLean;1-5;2-6
Heart River;0-6;0-7
Friday, Oct. 14
Dickinson Trinity at Southern McLean
Beulah at Bowman County
Heart River at Hazen
Killdeer at Shiloh Christian
CLASS B 9-MAN
x-won region title
y-clinched playoff berth
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
x-LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;4-0;8-0
y-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;3-1;6-2
y-Richland;2-2;4-4
Hankinson;1-3;4-4
Tri-State;0-4;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 15
Richland at Maple River
Hatton-Northwood at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
x-Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;7-1
y-Maple River;3-1;5-3
y-Hatton-Northwood;2-2;3-5
Griggs-Midkota;1-3;2-6
Enderlin;0-4;1-7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Richland at Maple River
Hatton-Northwood at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
x-Cavalier;4-0;7-0
y-North Border;3-1;5-3
y-Larimore;2-2;3-5
Nelson County;1-3;5-3
Midway-Minto;0-5;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 15
New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Border
Larimore at North Star
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
x-North Prairie;4-0;8-0
y-North Star;2-2;4-4
y-New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-2;4-4
Four Winds;2-2;5-3
Benson County;0-4;1-7
Saturday, Oct. 15
Larimore at North Star
New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Border
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
x-New Salem-Almont;4-0;8-0
y-South Border;3-1;7-1
y-Kidder County;2-2;2-5
Central McLean;1-3;3-5
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;3-4
Saturday, Oct. 15
Hettinger-Scranton at South Border
Kidder County at Hettinger County
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
x-Grant County-Flasher;4-0;6-2
y-Hettinger County;3-1;4-4
y-Hettinger-Scranton;2-2;4-4
Beach;1-3;3-5
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-4;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 15
Kidder County at Hettinger County
Hettinger-Scranton at South Border
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
x-St. John;4-0;6-2
y-Westhope-Newburg;2-1;5-3
y-Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;1-2;3-5
Dunseith;1-2;2-6
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-3;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 15
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Surrey
Tioga at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
x-Divide County;5-0;8-0
y-Surrey;4-1;5-3
y-Tioga;3-2;5-3
Berthold;1-3;2-6
Alexander;1-3;4-5
Parshall;0-5;0-5
Saturday, Oct. 15
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Surrey
Tioga at Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 15
Game 1: R1#3 Richland (4-4) at R2#2 Maple River (5-3), 1 p.m. at Hope-Page HS
Game 2: R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (3-5) at R8#2 Surrey (5-3), 1 p.m.
Game 3: R3#3 Larimore (4-4) at R4#2 North Star (4-4), 1 p.m.
Game 4: R2#3 Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2), 1 p.m. at Wyndmere
Game 5: R5#3 Kidder County (2-6) at R6#2 Hettinger County (4-4), 1 p.m. at Mott-Regent
Game 6: R6#3 Hettinger-Scranton (4-4) at R5#2 South Border (6-2), 2 p.m. at Wishek
Game 7: R4#3 New Rockford-Sheyenne (4-4) at R3#2 North Border (5-3), 1 p.m. at Pembina
Game 8: R8#3 Tioga (5-3) at R7#2 Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (5-3), 2 p.m. at Westhope
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 22
Game 9: Winner Game 1 at No. 1 seed LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)
Game 10: Winner Game 2 at No. 8 St. John (6-2)
Game 11: Winner Game 3 at No. 4 Cavalier (8-0)
Game 12: Winner Game 4 at No. 5 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1)
Game 13: Winner Game 5 at No. 2 New Salem-Almont (8-0)
Game 14: Winner Game 6 at No. 7 Grant County-Flasher (6-2)
Game 15: Winner Game 7 at No. 3 North Prairie (8-0)
Game 16: Winner Game 8 at No. 6 Divide County (8-0)
Quarterfinals
Game 17: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10
Game 18: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 19: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14
Game 20: Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 5
Game 21: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18
Game 22: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20
Championship
Dakota Bowl at Fargodome
Friday, Nov. 11
Game 23: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 23, Noon
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;5-0
Trenton;4-2
White Shield;1-3
Drayton;0-3
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;5-2
New Town;0-4