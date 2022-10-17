 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football standings

101522-spt-football1.jpg

Fargo Shanley's Vucuri Hakim (1) tries to get past and Mandan's Paxton Ohlhauser (17) during Friday night's game. The No. 2-ranked Braves play at No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;Overall

West Fargo Sheyenne;7-1

Fargo Davies;6-2

Fargo Shanley;6-2

West Fargo;4-4

Thursday, Oct. 20

Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne

St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley

Friday, Oct. 21

Legacy at Fargo Davies

Minot at West Fargo

West Region

Team;Overall

Mandan;7-1

Minot;5-3

Legacy;5-3

St. Mary’s;3-5

Century;2-6

Williston;2-7

Bismarck;0-8

Thursday, Oct. 20

Bismarck at Century

St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley

Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne

Friday, Oct. 21

Legacy at Fargo Davies

Minot at West Fargo

CLASS A

East Region

Team;Overall

Valley City;7-1

Grand Forks Red River;6-2

Fargo North;5-3

Fargo South;5-3

Wahpeton;4-4

Devils Lake;3-5

Grand Forks Central;3-5

West Fargo Horace;0-8

Thursday, Oct. 20

Fargo North at Jamestown

Grand Forks Red River at Dickinson

West Fargo Horace at Watford City

Friday, Oct. 21

Fargo South at Valley City

Turtle Mountain at Wahpeton

Grand Forks Central at Devils Lake

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Jamestown;6-2

Dickinson;4-4

Watford City;1-7

Turtle Mountain;1-7

Thursday, Oct. 20

Grand Forks Red River at Dickinson

Fargo North at Jamestown

Friday, Oct. 21

Turtle Mountain at Wahpeton

West Fargo Horace at Watford City

CLASS B 11-MAN

x-won region title

y-clinched playoff berth

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

x-Kindred;8-0;9-0

y-Oakes;7-1;8-1

y-Central Cass;6-2;6-2

y-Lisbon;5-3;6-3

Linton-HMB;4-4;4-4

Sargent County;3-5;3-6

Fargo Oak Grove;2-6;2-7

Northern Cass;1-7;1-8

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-8;0-9

Saturday, Oct. 22

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Kindred

Central Cass at Bottineau

Lisbon at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Thompson at Oakes

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

y-Hillsboro-Central Valley;7-1;8-1

x-Bottineau;8-0;9-0

y-Thompson;6-2;7-2

y-Langdon-Edmore-Munich;5-3;6-3

Carrington;3-5;3-5

Harvey-Wells County;3-5;3-5

Rugby;3-5;4-5

Park River;1-7;1-8

Grafton;0-7;0-9

Saturday, Oct. 22

Central Cass at Bottineau

Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Kindred

Lisbon at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Thompson at Oakes

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

x-Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;7-0;9-0

y-Des Lacs-Burlington;6-1;6-2

y-Ray-Powers Lake;5-2;6-3

y-Minot Ryan;4-3;4-5

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;3-4;5-4

South Prairie-Max;1-6;2-7

Nedrose;1-6;1-7

Stanley;1-6;1-8

Saturday, Oct. 22

Bowman County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington

Ray-Powers Lake at Dickinson Trinity

Minot Ryan at Beulah

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

x-Beulah;6-1;7-2

y-Dickinson Trinity;6-1;8-1

y-Shiloh Christian;5-2;7-2

y-Bowman County;5-2;6-3

Hazen;3-4;4-5

Killdeer;2-5;3-6

Southern McLean;1-6;2-7

Heart River;0-7;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 22

Minot Ryan at Beulah

Ray-Powers Lake at Dickinson Trinity

Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington

Bowman County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

CLASS B 9-MAN

x-won region title

y-clinched playoff berth

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

x-LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;4-0;8-0

y-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;3-1;7-2

y-Richland;2-2;4-5

Hankinson;1-3;4-4

Tri-State;0-4;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 22

Maple River at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

x-Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;7-1

y-Maple River;3-1;6-3

y-Hatton-Northwood;2-2;3-6

Griggs-Midkota;1-3;2-6

Enderlin;0-4;1-7

Saturday, Oct. 22

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Maple River at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

x-Cavalier;4-0;7-0

y-North Border;3-1;6-3

y-Larimore;2-2;3-6

Nelson County;1-3;5-3

Midway-Minto;0-5;0-7

Saturday, Oct. 22

North Star at Cavalier

North Border at North Prairie

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

x-North Prairie;4-0;8-0

y-North Star;2-2;5-4

y-New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-2;4-5

Four Winds;2-2;5-3

Benson County;0-4;1-7

Saturday, Oct. 22

North Border at North Prairie

North Star at Cavalier

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

x-New Salem-Almont;4-0;8-0

y-South Border;3-1;8-1

y-Kidder County;2-2;2-6

Central McLean;1-3;3-5

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;3-4

Saturday, Oct. 22

Hettinger County at New Salem-Almont

South Border at Grant County-Flasher

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

x-Grant County-Flasher;4-0;6-2

y-Hettinger County;3-1;5-4

y-Hettinger-Scranton;2-2;4-5

Beach;1-3;3-5

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-4;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 22

South Border at Grant County-Flasher

Hettinger County at New Salem-Almont

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

x-St. John;4-0;6-2

y-Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;2-1;6-3

y-Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;1-2;3-6

Dunseith;1-2;2-6

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-3;0-8

Saturday, Oct. 22

Surrey at St. John

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

x-Divide County;5-0;8-0

y-Surrey;4-1;6-3

y-Tioga;3-2;5-4

Berthold;1-3;2-6

Alexander;1-3;4-5

Parshall;0-5;0-5

Saturday, Oct. 22

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County

Surrey at St. John

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;7-1

Trenton;5-2

White Shield;2-4

Mandaree 0-2

Drayton;0-3

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;5-3

New Town;1-7

