High school football standings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;Overall
West Fargo Sheyenne;7-1
Fargo Davies;6-2
Fargo Shanley;6-2
West Fargo;4-4
Thursday, Oct. 20
Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne
St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley
Friday, Oct. 21
Legacy at Fargo Davies
Minot at West Fargo
West Region
Team;Overall
Mandan;7-1
Minot;5-3
Legacy;5-3
St. Mary’s;3-5
Century;2-6
Williston;2-7
Bismarck;0-8
Thursday, Oct. 20
Bismarck at Century
St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley
Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne
Friday, Oct. 21
Legacy at Fargo Davies
Minot at West Fargo
CLASS A
East Region
Team;Overall
Valley City;7-1
Grand Forks Red River;6-2
Fargo North;5-3
Fargo South;5-3
Wahpeton;4-4
Devils Lake;3-5
Grand Forks Central;3-5
West Fargo Horace;0-8
Thursday, Oct. 20
Fargo North at Jamestown
Grand Forks Red River at Dickinson
West Fargo Horace at Watford City
Friday, Oct. 21
Fargo South at Valley City
Turtle Mountain at Wahpeton
Grand Forks Central at Devils Lake
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Jamestown;6-2
Dickinson;4-4
Watford City;1-7
Turtle Mountain;1-7
Thursday, Oct. 20
Grand Forks Red River at Dickinson
Fargo North at Jamestown
Friday, Oct. 21
Turtle Mountain at Wahpeton
West Fargo Horace at Watford City
CLASS B 11-MAN
x-won region title
y-clinched playoff berth
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
x-Kindred;8-0;9-0
y-Oakes;7-1;8-1
y-Central Cass;6-2;6-2
y-Lisbon;5-3;6-3
Linton-HMB;4-4;4-4
Sargent County;3-5;3-6
Fargo Oak Grove;2-6;2-7
Northern Cass;1-7;1-8
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-8;0-9
Saturday, Oct. 22
Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Kindred
Central Cass at Bottineau
Lisbon at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Thompson at Oakes
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
y-Hillsboro-Central Valley;7-1;8-1
x-Bottineau;8-0;9-0
y-Thompson;6-2;7-2
y-Langdon-Edmore-Munich;5-3;6-3
Carrington;3-5;3-5
Harvey-Wells County;3-5;3-5
Rugby;3-5;4-5
Park River;1-7;1-8
Grafton;0-7;0-9
Saturday, Oct. 22
Central Cass at Bottineau
Langdon-Edmore-Munich at Kindred
Lisbon at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Thompson at Oakes
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
x-Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;7-0;9-0
y-Des Lacs-Burlington;6-1;6-2
y-Ray-Powers Lake;5-2;6-3
y-Minot Ryan;4-3;4-5
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;3-4;5-4
South Prairie-Max;1-6;2-7
Nedrose;1-6;1-7
Stanley;1-6;1-8
Saturday, Oct. 22
Bowman County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington
Ray-Powers Lake at Dickinson Trinity
Minot Ryan at Beulah
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
x-Beulah;6-1;7-2
y-Dickinson Trinity;6-1;8-1
y-Shiloh Christian;5-2;7-2
y-Bowman County;5-2;6-3
Hazen;3-4;4-5
Killdeer;2-5;3-6
Southern McLean;1-6;2-7
Heart River;0-7;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 22
Minot Ryan at Beulah
Ray-Powers Lake at Dickinson Trinity
Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington
Bowman County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
CLASS B 9-MAN
x-won region title
y-clinched playoff berth
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
x-LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;4-0;8-0
y-Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;3-1;7-2
y-Richland;2-2;4-5
Hankinson;1-3;4-4
Tri-State;0-4;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 22
Maple River at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
x-Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;4-0;7-1
y-Maple River;3-1;6-3
y-Hatton-Northwood;2-2;3-6
Griggs-Midkota;1-3;2-6
Enderlin;0-4;1-7
Saturday, Oct. 22
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Maple River at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
x-Cavalier;4-0;7-0
y-North Border;3-1;6-3
y-Larimore;2-2;3-6
Nelson County;1-3;5-3
Midway-Minto;0-5;0-7
Saturday, Oct. 22
North Star at Cavalier
North Border at North Prairie
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
x-North Prairie;4-0;8-0
y-North Star;2-2;5-4
y-New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-2;4-5
Four Winds;2-2;5-3
Benson County;0-4;1-7
Saturday, Oct. 22
North Border at North Prairie
North Star at Cavalier
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
x-New Salem-Almont;4-0;8-0
y-South Border;3-1;8-1
y-Kidder County;2-2;2-6
Central McLean;1-3;3-5
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-4;3-4
Saturday, Oct. 22
Hettinger County at New Salem-Almont
South Border at Grant County-Flasher
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
x-Grant County-Flasher;4-0;6-2
y-Hettinger County;3-1;5-4
y-Hettinger-Scranton;2-2;4-5
Beach;1-3;3-5
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-4;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 22
South Border at Grant County-Flasher
Hettinger County at New Salem-Almont
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
x-St. John;4-0;6-2
y-Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;2-1;6-3
y-Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;1-2;3-6
Dunseith;1-2;2-6
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-3;0-8
Saturday, Oct. 22
Surrey at St. John
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
x-Divide County;5-0;8-0
y-Surrey;4-1;6-3
y-Tioga;3-2;5-4
Berthold;1-3;2-6
Alexander;1-3;4-5
Parshall;0-5;0-5
Saturday, Oct. 22
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Divide County
Surrey at St. John
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;7-1
Trenton;5-2
White Shield;2-4
Mandaree 0-2
Drayton;0-3
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;5-3
New Town;1-7