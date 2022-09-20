 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

High School Football Standings: Sept. 20

  • 0
091722-spt-football5.jpg

Bowman County's Bishop Duffield, right, tries to break the tackle attempt by Shiloh Christian's Carter Seifert during Friday night's game.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo Davies;1-0;3-1

Fargo Shanley;1-1;3-1

West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;3-1

West Fargo;0-1;1-3

Friday, Sept. 23

Minot at Fargo Davies

West Fargo Sheyenne at Grand Forks Red River

Century at Fargo Shanley

Bismarck at West Fargo

West Region

Team;West;Overall

People are also reading…

Legacy;2-0;3-1

Minot;3-1;3-1

Mandan;2-1;3-1

St. Mary’s;2-1;2-2

Williston;0-2;1-4

Bismarck;0-2;0-4

Century;0-2;0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Century at Fargo Shanley

Bismarck at West Fargo

Williston at Legacy

Minot at Fargo Davies

St. Mary’s at Mandan

CLASS A

East Region

Team;East;Overall

Fargo North;3-0;4-0

Grand Forks Red River;2-0;4-1

Fargo South;2-0;3-1

Valley City;1-0;4-0

Wahpeton;1-1;2-2

Devils Lake;1-3;1-3

Grand Forks Central;0-3;1-4

West Fargo Horace;0-3;0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Fargo North at Fargo South

West Fargo Sheyenne at Grand Forks Red River

Valley City at West Fargo Horace

Jamestown at Wahpeton

Devils Lake at Dickinson

West Region

Team;West;Overall

Dickinson;1-0;2-2

Jamestown;0-0;4-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;1-4

Watford City;0-1;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Devils Lake at Dickinson

Jamestown at Wahpeton

Watford City at Turtle Mountain

CLASS B 11-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

Kindred;4-0;5-0

Oakes;4-0;5-0

Central Cass;4-1;4-1

Lisbon;3-2;3-2

Linton-HMB;2-3;2-3

Sargent County;2-2;2-3

Northern Cass;1-3;1-4

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-4;0-5

Fargo Oak Grove;0-5;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Central Cass at Linton-HMB

Oakes at Kindred

Grafton at Lisbon

Northern Cass at Sargent County

Fargo Oak Grove at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Thompson;5-0;5-0

Bottineau;4-0;5-0

Hillsboro-Central Valley;4-0;4-1

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-2;3-2

Harvey-Wells County;2-3;2-3

Rugby;1-3;2-3

Park River;1-3;1-4

Carrington;1-4;1-4

Grafton;0-5;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Hillsboro-Central Valley at Hillsboro-Central Valley

Grafton at Lisbon

Thompson at Langdon-Edmore-Munich

Bottineau at Rugby

Park River at Carrington

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;3-0;5-0

Ray-Powers Lake;3-0;4-1

Des Lacs-Burlington;2-1;2-2

Minot Ryan;2-1;2-3

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;1-2;3-2

Nedrose;1-2;1-3

South Prairie-Max;0-3;1-4

Stanley;0-3;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Minot Ryan at Stanley

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

Nedrose at Ray-Powers Lake

South Prairie-Max at Des Lacs-Burlington

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Dickinson Trinity;3-0;5-0

Beulah;3-0;4-1

Shiloh Christian;2-1;4-1

Bowman County;2-1;3-2

Hazen;2-1;3-2

Killdeer;0-3;1-4

Southern McLean;0-3;1-4

Heart River;0-3;0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Dickinson Trinity at Bowman County

Killdeer at Beulah

Shiloh Christian at Hazen

Heart River at Southern McLean

CLASS B 9-MAN

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;5-0

Hankinson;1-0;4-1

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;4-1

Richland;0-2;1-4

Tri-State;0-2;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Hankinson at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood

Tri-State at Richland

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-0

Maple River;1-0;3-2

Griggs-Midkota;1-1;1-4

Enderlin;0-1;1-4

Hatton-Northwood;0-2;1-4

Friday, Sept. 23

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg

Enderlin at Maple River

Hatton-Northwood at Griggs-Midkota

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;2-0;4-0

North Border;1-0;3-2

Larimore;1-1;3-2

Nelson County;0-2;3-2

Midway-Minto;0-2;0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

Midway-Minto at Cavalier

Larimore at North Border

North Prairie at Nelson County

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

North Prairie;2-0;5-0

New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-0;3-2

Four Winds;0-1;3-2

North Star;0-0;2-3

Benson County;0-2;1-4

Friday, Sept. 23

New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Star

North Prairie at Nelson County

Four Winds at Benson County

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

New Salem-Almont;3-0;5-0

South Border;1-1;4-1

Central McLean;1-1;3-2

Kidder County;1-1;1-4

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-3;2-3

Friday, Sept. 23

South Border at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter

New Salem-Almont at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron

Central McLean at Kidder County

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Grant County-Flasher;2-0;3-2

Hettinger County;2-0;3-2

Hettinger-Scranton;1-1;2-3

Beach;1-2;2-3

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Grant County-Flasher at Hettinger County

Hettinger-Scranton at Beach

New Salem-Almont at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

St. John;3-0;3-2

Westhope-Newburg;1-0;3-2

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;2-3

Dunseith;0-1;1-4

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Tioga

Surrey at St. John

Berthold at Towner-Granville-Upham

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Alexander

Divide County at Dunseith

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Divide County;3-0;5-0

Tioga;3-1;4-1

Surrey;2-1;3-2

Berthold;1-1;1-4

Alexander;1-2;3-3

Parshall;0-5;0-5

Friday, Sept. 23

Divide County at Dunseith

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Tioga

Surrey at St. John

Berthold at Towner-Granville-Upham

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Alexander

6-MAN

Team;Overall

Center-Stanton;4-1

Trenton;2-2

White Shield;1-2

Drayton;0-1

Mandaree;0-1

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Drayton at White Shield

Friday, Sept. 23

New Town at Center-Stanton

Saturday, Sept. 24

Drayton at Trenton

INDEPENDENT

Team;Overall

Standing Rock;4-0

New Town;0-4

Friday, Sept. 23

New Town at Center-Stanton

Saturday, Sept. 24

Standing Rock at Lower Brule, S.D.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arch Manning, Texas’ top recruiting catch, unfazed by family legacy, sky-high expectations

Arch Manning, Texas’ top recruiting catch, unfazed by family legacy, sky-high expectations

NEW ORLEANS — Homecoming win secured in dominant fashion on a humid Friday night, Arch Manning joined the postgame handshake line but didn’t exactly blend in, towering above at 6-foot-4. Despite his unpretentious manner, he also loomed metaphorically — as the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school recruit and third-generation prodigy of football’s preeminent quarterback family. He is the grandson ...

Mountain West commissioner announces resignation

Mountain West commissioner announces resignation

Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson announced Wednesday he is resigning from his position after 24 years. His final day will be Dec. 31. “It has been an honor to be part of the Mountain West Conference and direct its growth since 1998, the year in which the conference was formed,” Thompson said in a release. His announcement comes after the College Football Playoff announced this month ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News