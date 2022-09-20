High School Football Standings: Sept. 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. STANDINGS
CLASS AA
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo Davies;1-0;3-1
Fargo Shanley;1-1;3-1
West Fargo Sheyenne;1-1;3-1
West Fargo;0-1;1-3
Friday, Sept. 23
Minot at Fargo Davies
West Fargo Sheyenne at Grand Forks Red River
Century at Fargo Shanley
Bismarck at West Fargo
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Legacy;2-0;3-1
Minot;3-1;3-1
Mandan;2-1;3-1
St. Mary’s;2-1;2-2
Williston;0-2;1-4
Bismarck;0-2;0-4
Century;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
Century at Fargo Shanley
Bismarck at West Fargo
Williston at Legacy
Minot at Fargo Davies
St. Mary’s at Mandan
CLASS A
East Region
Team;East;Overall
Fargo North;3-0;4-0
Grand Forks Red River;2-0;4-1
Fargo South;2-0;3-1
Valley City;1-0;4-0
Wahpeton;1-1;2-2
Devils Lake;1-3;1-3
Grand Forks Central;0-3;1-4
West Fargo Horace;0-3;0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
Fargo North at Fargo South
West Fargo Sheyenne at Grand Forks Red River
Valley City at West Fargo Horace
Jamestown at Wahpeton
Devils Lake at Dickinson
West Region
Team;West;Overall
Dickinson;1-0;2-2
Jamestown;0-0;4-0
Turtle Mountain;0-0;1-4
Watford City;0-1;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Devils Lake at Dickinson
Jamestown at Wahpeton
Watford City at Turtle Mountain
CLASS B 11-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
Kindred;4-0;5-0
Oakes;4-0;5-0
Central Cass;4-1;4-1
Lisbon;3-2;3-2
Linton-HMB;2-3;2-3
Sargent County;2-2;2-3
Northern Cass;1-3;1-4
Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-4;0-5
Fargo Oak Grove;0-5;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Central Cass at Linton-HMB
Oakes at Kindred
Grafton at Lisbon
Northern Cass at Sargent County
Fargo Oak Grove at Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Thompson;5-0;5-0
Bottineau;4-0;5-0
Hillsboro-Central Valley;4-0;4-1
Langdon-Edmore-Munich;2-2;3-2
Harvey-Wells County;2-3;2-3
Rugby;1-3;2-3
Park River;1-3;1-4
Carrington;1-4;1-4
Grafton;0-5;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Hillsboro-Central Valley at Hillsboro-Central Valley
Grafton at Lisbon
Thompson at Langdon-Edmore-Munich
Bottineau at Rugby
Park River at Carrington
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison;3-0;5-0
Ray-Powers Lake;3-0;4-1
Des Lacs-Burlington;2-1;2-2
Minot Ryan;2-1;2-3
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;1-2;3-2
Nedrose;1-2;1-3
South Prairie-Max;0-3;1-4
Stanley;0-3;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Minot Ryan at Stanley
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke County at Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
Nedrose at Ray-Powers Lake
South Prairie-Max at Des Lacs-Burlington
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
Dickinson Trinity;3-0;5-0
Beulah;3-0;4-1
Shiloh Christian;2-1;4-1
Bowman County;2-1;3-2
Hazen;2-1;3-2
Killdeer;0-3;1-4
Southern McLean;0-3;1-4
Heart River;0-3;0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
Dickinson Trinity at Bowman County
Killdeer at Beulah
Shiloh Christian at Hazen
Heart River at Southern McLean
CLASS B 9-MAN
Region 1
Team;Region;Overall
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;2-0;5-0
Hankinson;1-0;4-1
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;1-0;4-1
Richland;0-2;1-4
Tri-State;0-2;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Hankinson at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood
Tri-State at Richland
Region 2
Team;Region;Overall
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;2-0;5-0
Maple River;1-0;3-2
Griggs-Midkota;1-1;1-4
Enderlin;0-1;1-4
Hatton-Northwood;0-2;1-4
Friday, Sept. 23
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg
Enderlin at Maple River
Hatton-Northwood at Griggs-Midkota
Region 3
Team;Region;Overall
Cavalier;2-0;4-0
North Border;1-0;3-2
Larimore;1-1;3-2
Nelson County;0-2;3-2
Midway-Minto;0-2;0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
Midway-Minto at Cavalier
Larimore at North Border
North Prairie at Nelson County
Region 4
Team;Region;Overall
North Prairie;2-0;5-0
New Rockford-Sheyenne;2-0;3-2
Four Winds;0-1;3-2
North Star;0-0;2-3
Benson County;0-2;1-4
Friday, Sept. 23
New Rockford-Sheyenne at North Star
North Prairie at Nelson County
Four Winds at Benson County
Region 5
Team;Region;Overall
New Salem-Almont;3-0;5-0
South Border;1-1;4-1
Central McLean;1-1;3-2
Kidder County;1-1;1-4
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-3;2-3
Friday, Sept. 23
South Border at Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter
New Salem-Almont at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
Central McLean at Kidder County
Region 6
Team;Region;Overall
Grant County-Flasher;2-0;3-2
Hettinger County;2-0;3-2
Hettinger-Scranton;1-1;2-3
Beach;1-2;2-3
Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-3;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Grant County-Flasher at Hettinger County
Hettinger-Scranton at Beach
New Salem-Almont at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron
Region 7
Team;Region;Overall
St. John;3-0;3-2
Westhope-Newburg;1-0;3-2
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-1;2-3
Dunseith;0-1;1-4
Towner-Granville-Upham;0-2;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Tioga
Surrey at St. John
Berthold at Towner-Granville-Upham
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Alexander
Divide County at Dunseith
Region 8
Team;Region;Overall
Divide County;3-0;5-0
Tioga;3-1;4-1
Surrey;2-1;3-2
Berthold;1-1;1-4
Alexander;1-2;3-3
Parshall;0-5;0-5
Friday, Sept. 23
Divide County at Dunseith
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood at Tioga
Surrey at St. John
Berthold at Towner-Granville-Upham
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn at Alexander
6-MAN
Team;Overall
Center-Stanton;4-1
Trenton;2-2
White Shield;1-2
Drayton;0-1
Mandaree;0-1
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Drayton at White Shield
Friday, Sept. 23
New Town at Center-Stanton
Saturday, Sept. 24
Drayton at Trenton
INDEPENDENT
Team;Overall
Standing Rock;4-0
New Town;0-4
Friday, Sept. 23
New Town at Center-Stanton
Saturday, Sept. 24
Standing Rock at Lower Brule, S.D.