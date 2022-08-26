Heart River hoping to contend in tough 11B Region 4

Climbing the 11B Region 4 ladder is a tough task.

With power programs like Beulah, Dickinson Trinity, Hazen and Shiloh also pushing toward the top, making progress is difficult.

This season, Heart River is hoping to do exactly that.

Coach Carter Maynard's Cougars have 33 players out for football this season, 11 more than last year. A strong returning group of linemen also gives the Belfield and South Heart co-op reason for hope.

"Knock on wood, we feel really good about this group of kids," said Maynard, in his third season in charge. "Things have been really positive. The energy and enthusiasm has been really good. The kids are excited."

More bodies has been a great place to start.

"(33), that's the best number we've had since I took over," Maynard said. "It's encouraging to see kids want to come out and play."

With just four seniors, the Cougars should be good numbers-wise next year, too. Those four 12th-graders will be counted on heavily.

Lee Obrigewitch (6-2, 280) and Caleb Casian (6-2, 300) bring beef up front. Maynard believes the Cougars' strength is in the trenches. Juniors Jordan Koppinger and Van Clarys have plenty of varsity time under their belts. Sophomore Aiden Hodell will anchor the line at center.

That group will have a pair of seniors to block for. Austin Buckman and Jayson Morel will see a large chunk of carries. Both also are defensive backs for the Cougars.

The Cougars also hope to get Jayden Bailey back in the mix. Bailey is still recovering from his second ACL injury.

"His knee is getting back into shape," Maynard said. "He's been through a lot for someone so young. We're hoping to get him back at some point in the next couple of weeks."

Calling signals will be sophomore Kayden Zacher, who Maynard called "a smart kid" and "a good all-around athlete."

Dawyson Malkowski, a junior tight end and linebacker, will be one of Zacher's top targets.

Maynard sees Hazen as the region favorite, but thinks his team can hold its own with perennial powers.

He said the team had a good summer and showed promise in an early scrimmages against Dickinson High, Hazen and Watford City at the Biesiot Athletic Complex during preseason workouts.

"Our region is going to be a battle, it always is. There are a lot of quality teams," Maynard said. "Our kids are getting better and better. At the scrimmage at DSU, I'll tell you what. I thought we held our own pretty good and that was really encouraging to see."

While most teams started the season one week ago, Heart River was unable to find an opponent. It gave the Cougars an extra week of prep to get ready for tonight's home tilt against Ray-Powers Lake.

The schedule is favorable early, at least geographically, for the Cougars with their first three games all at home. It will not be easy, though. Games 2 and 3 feature Shiloh Christian and Beulah.

"It'd be great to get off to a good start, build some momentum, but we'll have to play well," Maynard said. "The kids have worked hard to improve. It'd be nice to see them rewarded for putting in the time, but we'll have to earn it on the field."