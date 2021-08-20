Harvey-Wells County powers past Shiloh for season-opening win

Harvey-Wells County quarterback Isaac Friese wasn’t one of the Hornets’ three returning all-state players on the field for Friday’s season opener against Shiloh Christian, but you couldn’t tell by watching him carve up the Skyhawks at Miller Field.
Friese passed for only 130 yards and a touchdown, but he guided the Hornets up and down the field before giving way to backups with a big lead in the second half of a 43-13 win.
“We like to move the pocket and use our speed and technique up front to stretch the field,” HWC coach Bret Dockter said. “Isaac is a three-year starter now. He’s a coach on the field and the hardest worker I’ve ever been around. He knows where the ball is going to go.”
Friese completed 14 of his first 17 passes for 130 yards to help stake the Hornets to a 36-6 halftime lead. He was the key to the offense until running back Carsen Mertz found his stride.
“I just get it to our playmakers (Madden Thorson), (Mertz) and Alex Erickson. We’ve got a lot of players on this team … just get it in their hands and let them do something,” Friese said.
The trio happens to be the Hornets’ three returning second-team all-staters, and they did a lot in the off and on rain Friday night.
Mertz ran 15 times for 156 yards, two touchdowns (12 and 23 yards) and three PAT runs. He also pushed Friese across the goal line for touchdowns on 1 and 2 yards.
Thorson caught four passes four 40 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown to get the scoring started.
Erickson caught four passes for 36 yards, five if you count his interception and 61-yard return.
Michael Fagerland had the Skyhawks’ two big plays, scoring on a 69-yard pass and a 52-yard run. He carried 10 times for 108 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards.
Friese and the Hornets made a statement early, marching 55 yards after the opening kickoff to go up 6-0. Operating behind a stone wall, Friese completed all five of his passes to three different receivers on the drive and capped the march with a 5-yard pass to Thorson in the back of the end zone.
“Our line blocked tremendous. They did a really good job,” Friese said.
And it wasn’t just for him as the Hornets ran for 296 yards.
“We did a real nice job running the football when we had to,” Dockter added. “If we can become balanced, we’re going to be dangerous.”
Shiloh drove 68 yards on its first possession, but the drive ended on downs at the HWC 12. That set the stage for the Hornets’ longest scoring drive of the night, a 12-play, 88-yard march that featured seven plays of eight yards or more.
Mertz’s 12-yard run with 49 seconds left in the quarter made it 12-0 and his bruising 23-yard run around the left end staked the Hornets to a 20-0 lead with 7:50 left in the first half.
With 6:59 to play in the half, Fagerland ran past the Hornets’ secondary and Carter Seifert dropped the ball in his hands for a 69-yard TD on third-and-nine. The kick was blocked, leaving HWC with a 20-6 lead.
HWC sucked the wind out of the Skyhawks, however, needing just five plays to answer that score. Thorson took a handoff up the middle 60 yards for a score and Mertz added a PAT for a 28-6 lead with 4:11 to play in the second quarter.
The Skyhawks made their first defensive stand of the game with 47 second left in the opening half, after Erickson had intercepted a Seifert pass and returned it 61 yards to the Shiloh 21. But even that turned sour when Shiloh fumbled on the second play, setting up a last-second HWC TD.
Thorson hit Keaton Keller with a pass down to the 1-yard line and Friese spiked the ball with 1 second left. Friese scored on a quarterback sneak as time expired and Mertz added a PAT for a 36-6 lead at half.
Keller was the third HWC receiver with four catches for 45 yards.
HWC dominated the first half, piling up 338 yards of offense. Shiloh had 198. Two plays accounted for 102 of Shiloh’s yards.
The second half was played with a running clock due to the score difference.
Friese added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Fagerland broke his 52-yard run in the fourth.
“I thought we were going to come out and perform,” Friese said. “But you never know with a team like this. They ran a different offense and defense that we’ve seen.”
Shiloh, which plays at Edgeley on Friday, finished with 307 total yards, much of that after HWC started bringing in younger players in the second half.