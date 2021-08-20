Harvey-Wells County powers past Shiloh for season-opening win

Harvey-Wells County quarterback Isaac Friese wasn’t one of the Hornets’ three returning all-state players on the field for Friday’s season opener against Shiloh Christian, but you couldn’t tell by watching him carve up the Skyhawks at Miller Field.

Friese passed for only 130 yards and a touchdown, but he guided the Hornets up and down the field before giving way to backups with a big lead in the second half of a 43-13 win.

“We like to move the pocket and use our speed and technique up front to stretch the field,” HWC coach Bret Dockter said. “Isaac is a three-year starter now. He’s a coach on the field and the hardest worker I’ve ever been around. He knows where the ball is going to go.”

Friese completed 14 of his first 17 passes for 130 yards to help stake the Hornets to a 36-6 halftime lead. He was the key to the offense until running back Carsen Mertz found his stride.

“I just get it to our playmakers (Madden Thorson), (Mertz) and Alex Erickson. We’ve got a lot of players on this team … just get it in their hands and let them do something,” Friese said.

The trio happens to be the Hornets’ three returning second-team all-staters, and they did a lot in the off and on rain Friday night.