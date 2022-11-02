Gress helps pave the way for Mandan's explosive offense

Glory tends to go to those who score touchdowns. But without grunts in the trenches, none of it would go down.

Mandan has scored a lot of TDs this season — the Braves average 35.5 points per game. The names Brady Boehm, Hunter Corbin, Seth Gerhardt, Owen Gress, Karsten Hegney, Wyatt Piehl and Kaiden Steele don’t grab headlines, but they aren’t bothered by that either.

“We’re all friends, we’re all brothers, everyone on the team,” said Gress, the Braves’ right guard and one of four team captains. “The chemistry we have is insane. We’ve been playing together since we were freshmen. We’re always in the weight room together. We just want to win. We’re all pulling on the same end of the rope.”

Gress and fellow seniors Boehm (LG), Gerhardt (center) and Steele (RT) and Corbin (LT), a junior, play the interior positions for Mandan. Tight ends Hegney and Piehl also serve pivotal roles blocking for star tailback Lincon Wiseman, who has 1,255 yards rushing and averages 6.5 yards per carry.

There’s no secret to their success.

“I think it’s our work ethic every day at practice. Always grinding. Always trying to improve. Never giving up, even when we get knocked down,” Gress said. “Just never stopping and always having the mentality that we’re the best.”

Gress, a returning All-Region player for the Braves, does it on both sides of the ball all game long and he’s not alone.

“You know, it gets pretty hard, but we condition for it in practice,” he said. “Multiple guys play both ways. We don’t have a lot of kids. We’ve been doing it, really, our whole lives. We train for it.”

Gress and the Braves appear to have plenty left in the tank. Just two wins away from the school’s first state title since 1948, Mandan (8-2) hosts Fargo Shanley (8-2) Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 11AA semifinals. The Braves, the highest-seeded team left of the final four, defeated the Deacons 28-21 on Oct. 14.

“Each game becomes more important. There’s a ton on the line,” Gress said. “It’s so fun. I love football so much.”

With Wiseman, wide receivers Karsyn Jablonski (45-1024, 6 TD), Tahrye Frank (31-644, 8 TD) and quarterback Max Carlson (04-152, 15 TD, 13 INT), the Braves matchup with any team offensively.

Todd Sheldon, Mandan head coach, has often spoken about his team’s play up front as a key to its success.

“Those kids take pride in what they did. Against (West Fargo) Sheyenne, we didn’t feel like we played up to our capabilities. We weren’t as physical as we needed to be. They took it upon themselves in practice to kind of refocus and get back to the level we expect,” Sheldon said. “It all starts up front. We’ve been saying it forever, but it’s true.”

Gress, who hopes to play college football and has heard from a couple of schools, said the 28-17 loss to Sheyenne on Oct. 20 was an eye-opener.

“They kind of knocked us on our butts, but I think we turned that negative into a positive,” Gress said. “We needed to play really well (against West Fargo), we did that, and now we’re one step closer.”

While nobody is looking past the Deacons, the goal all season for the Braves has been clear.

“We want to get to Fargo, the Dakota Bowl, that’s obvious, but we’ve tried to keep our focus each week on going 1-0,” Gress said. “Shanley is good. We have to worry about them first.”

He’s got a pretty good idea of what it’ll take, too.

“Keep working hard,” Gress said. “And keep giving Lincon Wiseman the ball and let him do his thing.”